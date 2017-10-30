Immigration Part 4: Could it be too much of a Good Thing?

by In the news

by Wim de Vriend

That too many Muslim immigrants are incapable of behaving by western standards was shown convincingly during the Christmas/New Year’s season 2015/2016, in Cologne and other German cities, when groups of middle-eastern men would surround individual women, to rob, molest, injure and rape them:

The scale of the attacks on women at the city’s central railway station has shocked Germany. About 1,000 drunk and aggressive young men were involved.

… The men were of Arab or North African appearance …

Most of the crimes reported to police were robberies. A volunteer policewoman was among those sexually molested. …

What is particularly disturbing is that the attacks appear to have been organised. Around 1,000 young men arrived in large groups, seemingly with the specific intention of carrying out attacks on women.

Police in Hamburg are now reporting similar incidents on New Year’s Eve in the party area of St Pauli. One politician says this is just the tip of the iceberg. …

The justice minister warned against linking the crimes to the issue of migrants and refugees. …

Germany saw a record influx of migrants in 2015, which provoked an intense debate on immigration and marches by the anti-Islam Pegida movement. …

A policeman who was outside Cologne station during the New Year’s Eve trouble told the city’s Express news website that he had detained eight suspects. “They were all asylum seekers, carrying copies of their residence certificates,” he said.

However, there was no official confirmation that asylum seekers had been involved in the violence. Commentators in Germany were quick to urge people not to jump to conclusions.[1]

In doing so those media ‘commentators’ had made themselves the lapdogs of politicians who were desperate not to look bad for having supported Chancellor Merkel’s importation of a million and a half ‘refugees’ that summer, most of whom were not refugees but adventurers looking for an easier life. Typical of the German political class, however, the mayor of Cologne, herself a woman, told women to be more careful when going out. After having blacked out the events for days, the German media finally had to report them, because of the firestorm on social media. And the crime numbers far exceeded those in the first reports by foreign journalists like the BBC, cited above. Officials also confirmed that virtually all the men who took part in these events were refugees or illegal immigrants, recently arrived in Germany. According to the police, Germany had never experienced such mass sexual assaults before, which may not be accurate since the Russian armies invading Germany at the end of World War II committed millions of rapes. But that was long ago.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office said the incidents were a phenomenon known in Arab countries as taharrush jamai (translated as ‘group sexual harassment’), which may explain middle-eastern customs of not allowing unaccompanied women to go out on the street. Taharrush jamai sounds identical to what had happened in Egypt during the so-called Arab Spring uprising of 2013, when a Dutch female reporter and an American one, Lara Logan, were gang-raped, as were at least another forty women (according to one source) and more than ninety according to another:

The Logan rape has always been portrayed as another unfortunate byproduct of mob violence. In fact, it was much more than that. It was a warning shot fired by men whose political beliefs are founded on a common pillar: Women must stay out of the public square.

One of the hallmarks of revolutionary victory in Tahrir Square has always been rape and sexual harassment. Mobs of men routinely set upon women, isolating, stripping and groping. No one is ever arrested or held accountable, and elected officials shrug their shoulders and blame the victims.[2]

One of those victims’ story sounds just like the German incidents:

‘About 15 men rushed from the crowd and trapped me by linking hands in a circle,’ she explains.

‘It happened quickly and in such a way that I later realised it was well rehearsed. I was cornered, trapped and stripped from the waist up before I had time to recover from the shock.[3]

The attacks in Germany produced thousands of allegations of sex-related crimes, plus robberies and injuries, including women badly burnt by migrants attacking them with fireworks, which Germans traditionally set off on New Year’s Eve. But in the end there were no convictions for the sex crimes and only 4 for non-sex-related crimes. [4] That’s multiculturalism for you, or the results of an incompetent government.

And then it was discovered that events of this kind had been happening in Sweden for over a year, but had gone unreported:

As Peter Ågren, police chief in central Stockholm, put it: ‘Sometimes we do not dare to say how things really are because we believe it will play into the hands of the Sweden Democrats.’ As we now know, police officers in Stockholm are instructed not to reveal the ethnicity or nationality of any suspects lest they be accused of racism.

The Sweden Democrats are the anti-immigration populist force in Sweden — no longer a fringe element but the third–largest party after the election of 2014. Opinion polls suggest they are growing ever stronger. They are reviled by all other parties, who try to fight them by rejecting their every claim as baseless. As a result, immigration cannot be discussed frankly in Sweden.[5]

Meanwhile middle-European countries have refused to participate in the madness. After Angela Merkel’s foolish invitation had caused the influx of over a million middle easterners into Germany in the summer of 2015, the Hungarians closed their borders on 15 September, with razor wire fencing and by blocking train travel. The Hungarian government believed that the migrants and alleged refugees were mere job-seekers, threats to security and likely to “threaten our culture.” Since then Hungary has conducted wholesale deportations.[6]

Meanwhile the Poles were adamant about not accepting a mandatory quota of 6,000 of the migrants that had flooded Germany, even in the face of threats by EU officials to penalize them. And this year, after the Manchester terrorist bombing of May 22, Polish PM Beate Szydlo repeated that refusal, while warning the UE’s political class:

“I have courage, I have courage to say and I have courage to ask all European political elites a question, where are you headed? Where are you headed, Europe? … Rise from your knees, from your lethargy, or you will be crying over your children every day.”

French President Emmanuel Macron threatened he would enforce sanctions on Poland, but [Polish Interior Minister] Błaszczak responded it would be better to endure sanctions, asserting it would “certainly be much worse” to accept 6,000 Muslim migrants.

In her address to Parliament, Szydło supported the thinking behind Błaszczak’s comment, pleading, “If you cannot see this — if you cannot see that terrorism is a fact that can hurt every country in Europe and you think that Poland should not defend itself — you are going hand in hand with those who point this weapon against Europe.”[7]

Until then Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic had “… yet to have any terrorist attacks; and their citizens — for the most part — are pleased with how the migrant situation is handled by their countries.” By early August the EU bureaucracy was still threatening the three countries with sanctions, setting a ‘new deadline’ of one month.[8]

Also in May this year a rather sensationalist publication reported that the problem of migrant rapes might be solved by simply legalizing it, as suggested by a German judge’s acquittal of a Turkish rapist because rape was part of ‘his culture’. In that he seems to have followed the example of a Swedish judge.[9]

Shortly after the New Year’s Eve attacks in Cologne, a Polish magazine’s cover showed a girl dressed in the flag of the European Union being grabbed by dark hands. “The image”, Breitbart commented, “may be one of the most politically incorrect illustrations of the migrant crisis to date.” The magazine featured articles titled ‘Does Europe Want to Commit Suicide?’ and ‘The Hell of Europe’, while announcing revelations “… about what the media and Brussels elite are hiding from the citizens of the European Union.” It charged that the obvious problems “arising from the massive influx of immigrants” had been ignored “… in the name of tolerance and political correctness”.

Outlining the fundamental differences between eastern Islam and western Christianity — “culture, architecture, music, gastronomy, dress” — the editorial explains these two worlds have been at war “over the last 14 centuries” and the world is now witnessing a colossal “clash of two civilisations in the countries of old Europe”. This clash is brought by Muslims who come to Europe and “carry conflict with the Western world as part of the collective consciousness”, as the journalist marks the inevitability of conflict between native Europeans and their new guests. …

The collapse of the West in the face of this “Islamic rape” was not inevitable though, as [the magazine] quoted British historian Arnold Toynbee: “Civilisations die from suicide, not by murder”.[10]

When Polish women venture out of their migrant-free country to Italy, which is overrun with migrants from Africa, they risk being gang-raped anyway, by groups of ‘dark-skinned’ men.[11] Coincidentally, the same issue of the British paper, Express, that reported such an attack, ran a report on the trial of five British mid-eastern men for rape and prostitution of English girls as young as 13, in Newcastle.[12] There had been an even more outrageous case in Rotherham, south Yorkshire, where for many years gangs of Pakistanis had sexually abused some 1,400 boys and girls aged 11-15. They had made deals with taxi drivers to pick up the children from schools and care centers, and subjected them to gang rape, torture and prostitution. The police, child care workers and the city council knew but looked the other way for years, for fear of being branded ‘racist’ and losing the local Pakistani vote.[13]

All these events strongly suggest that the long-term strategy of these ‘migrants’ and ‘refugees’ is to rely on sheer numbers. At first they may lie low and be inconspicuous, but once they reach a critical mass they know they can act with impunity against the infidels – and they appear to be right, thanks to the pusillanimity of the political class. It’s a grim prospect for western societies, though not for the migrants and refugees.

A deep longing for ‘Community’

As we saw in the case of Japan, even without immigration, or with very little, a country can do well in the world. Of course, we’re talking of an already densely populated country with insufficient agricultural land, the opposite of the United States in the 18th and 19th centuries. But then too, America in the 21st century will not see another wave of immigrants arriving to occupy virgin farmland; we’re plumb out, and chances of seeing another industrial revolution demanding millions of new, unskilled workers seem quite slim. So those who loudly condemn Americans who want to slow down immigration, and to use discretion in whom to allow in, ought to look around, because compared to many other countries, even cutting the inflow by half will still make this a very open, welcoming country.

As Pat Buchanan recently pointed out, “ … traditionalists argued that, while America was uniquely great, the nation was united by faith, culture, language, history, heroes, holidays, mores, manners, customs and traditions. A common feature of Americans, black and white, was pride in belonging to a people that had achieved so much.” [14] Hopefully one can understand then why “traditionalists” are wary of turning the country upside down, for what they see as a head-in-the-clouds ideology. We might be well advised to contemplate Samuel Huntington’s advice in his last book “Who Are We?” widely praised while vociferously condemned by the multiculti-crowd:

“People are not likely to find in political principles the deep emotional content and meaning provided by kith and kin, blood and belonging, culture and nationality. These attachments may have little or no basis in fact but they do satisfy a deep human longing for meaningful community.” [15]

If politicians have one obligation that trumps all others, it is to safeguard what’s been entrusted to them: their peaceful, functioning society. But in the European countries that are being overrun they have been behaving as traitors, no better than their politicians who were put on trial and executed after World War II, for collaborating with the occupying Germans; and you wonder when their populations will realize that history is repeating itself.

I would like to close by quoting an old college friend, who still lives in the Netherlands. His recent (translated) email speaks for itself:

The topic of ‘asylum seekers’ is a hot item here too, but you better not say so aloud, or you’ll be a target right away; you’ll be a racist, a Nazi, a fascist, or whatever. Before you know it you’ll be nailed to the pillory. Considered by itself, of course, all that those people went through is tragic, but on the other hand it was often their own choice [to come here] …

Many are youthful fortune hunters, don’t speak our language and refuse to adjust to our society so they remain (as a result) structurally unemployed. Everything is being paid for them, and in addition they all get a stipend. They are also entitled to family reunification, so here comes a colony of relatives: spouses, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, (second) cousins, whatever; all seem related to everybody. It’s amazing, the way they manage to multiply. The little ones are raised in their own language, so they don’t speak Dutch. Result? Extra language instruction must be provided (of course at government expense) because from the get-go the little ones are behind in language, in school!! Housing? No problem! They are entitled to a home. There are tentative signs of a change coming. People no longer accept this. Young people, who have been on a waiting list for a rental, notice that the newcomers are getting housing and they are not. Asylum seekers manage to spend 9 years !!!! litigating against possible deportation (at government expense including translators). Aside from the social costs of criminality (especially [by] Moroccans), the cost of healthcare is also rising. Face-covering clothing, for instance, produces many physical problems. Naturally you can’t mention that AT ALL, you’re supposed to leave everyone his dignity. A lot of asylum seekers also claim to have psychological problems. A direct consequence is of course that for the rest of the Dutch the premiums for social insurance are rising explosively.[16]

