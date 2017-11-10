Back to Home Page

Tell Senate President Peter Courtney you oppose the extreme left agenda in 2018

by In the news Friday, November 10. 2017

More than once, the Oregon Senate has halted major pieces of the extreme leftist agendas of Tina Kotek and House Democrats. Now Kotek is gearing up to push more fringe legislation in 2018. The only thing standing in the way is the Oregon Senate. Cap and trade, tax hikes, rent control, and more could be law in 2018 unless we show them that Oregonians oppose these harmful ideas.

Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney has a short survey about these issues (and more) for the 2018 Oregon Legislative Session. Use the link below to take the survey, then share this post with your fiends and encourage them to make their voices heard. Stopping this liberal agenda in Salem will require an organized, grassroots effort that begins now!

>> Take the survey <<

  • Bob Clark

    Senator Courtney help stop the bill which would have Oregon’s electoral college votes go to the winner of the national popular vote; and for this I am grateful.

