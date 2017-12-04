Back to Home Page

Buehler Ad “Pattern” Exposes Brown on Wasted Taxpayer Dollars, Lack of Accountability

by In the news Monday, December 4. 2017

By Northwest Spotlight

Official state audits show major mismanagement in the administration of Governor Kate Brown. The Oregon Health Authority has been wasting millions. As Secretary of State, Kate Brown failed in her duties as chief auditor, presiding over some of the biggest big-government debacles in history. Oregon Newspapers agree that Governor Brown’s lack of leadership is responsible. Knute Buehler believes it’s time for Kate Brown to hire independent investigators to get to the bottom of this incredible waste of taxpayers dollars.

  • Bob Clark

    Governor Kate Brown, the leader of the Oregon Swamp.

