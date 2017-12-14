Local Businessman Announces Run for Congress

Business Development Manager Rob Reynolds, longtime Clackamas County resident seeks to represent Fifth District in Majority Party in Congress
Oregon City, Ore — Rob Reynolds longtime Clackamas County Resident and business manager announces his campaign to represent overlooked Oregonians.
Rob’s main issues are representing the will of the voters which includes an economy that thrives with living wage jobs, a tax-code that is fair and works for our hard-working Oregonians, and healthcare access that allows people to use HSA’s and other networks to reduce the cost of healthcare.
“I’m running to save the West Linn Paper Mill which announced its closure this month and I testified before Clackamas Board of Commissioners demanding action to save over 260 living-wage specialized jobs.” said Rob. “My opponent voted to pass Obamacare which cancelled healthcare for thousands of our residents, supported damaging regulation which has strangled our economy, and now serving as in the minority party as lame-duck he’s more ineffective than ever.”
Major issues in my district include stopping the Federal Government overreach on everything from Natural Resource Management to Navigable Waterways which are both under threat. D.C . bureaucrats have been stopping us from using our own sustainable forests and now are preventing dredging our rivers which will cause massive flooding in the event of natural disasters like the recent storm of 1996.
The current Congressional delegation from Oregon has ignored the major pressing issues facing Oregonians and Rob Reynolds is running to serve the needs of forgotten Oregon, which includes term limits on Federal Office holders.
Rob Reynolds has been married for over 25 years, and together they have three wonderful children and is expecting his first grandchild next year. Rob has served businesses in the Commercial Fire and Security Industry for the last decade. Rob grew up in Milwaukie, graduate of our local public schools, and currently resides in Oregon City after earning a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Warner Pacific College.
Proud of his openness to represent real voters, anyone can call Rob at 1 (800) 841-9010 or visit Reynolds4Congress.com