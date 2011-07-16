Invitation: Tell us who should be the next president

by In the news

Oregon Catalyst

Oregon’s late presidential primary means Oregon gets shut out of the competitive presidential contest. It is time to start bringing the debate and vibrant public discourse back to Oregon. Oregon needs to have a voice in one of the most important and wide-open presidential primaries in a generation.

Oregon Catalyst is launching a statewide open invitation to Oregonians to speak up on your candidate of choice. Tell us why your candidate should win the primary. Even supporters of undeclared candidates will be given a chance.

The debate starts with your article! Articles selected will be featured on Oregon Catalyst where they can be seen and discussed.

Help us start the Oregon debate right now. Send your articles to [email protected]