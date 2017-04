Multnomah County GOP: CD-1 Special Election Primary Survey

by In the news

Multnomah County Republican Party (Janice Dysinger)

Oregon’s Congressional District 1 (CD-1) seat became vacant after Democratic Representative David Wu resigned on Aug 3, 2011, over allegations of forced sexual misconduct with a teenager.

The Republican field has 5 candidates that stepped forward to meet the challenge. The primary contest will face a vote by Congressional District 1 residents on November 8, 2011. Approximately 39,000 ballots were mailed to Multnomah County residents within CD-1 (over 31,000 Democrats and 8,000 Republicans).

The Multnomah County Republican Party provided these questions to the Republican CD-1 special election primary candidates. The question suggestions came from many Precinct Committee Persons through online forums and at local meetings. The goal was to cover a variety of questions that are important to Conservatives, and to help the public get to know these candidates. Multnomah County GOP wanted to support all the candidates and appreciate their efforts in coming forward to fill this vital position. This dialogue gives readers an opportunity to see the style, knowledge and approach of each candidate.

Seventeen questions were sent to these candidates. They were not limited in their answer. The candidates’ answers are presented in alphabetical order by their last name.