Executive Club: Global Warming Skeptics Panel

by In the news Monday, January 30. 2012

Executive Club Speaker Series
Wed. Feb 1st.,
6:30PM,
Airport Shilo Inn, Portland

For this meeting, we are delighted to feature two Executive Club regulars, noted physicist Gordon Fulks and eminent meteorologist Chuck Wiese, both prominent skeptics of the global warming panic promoted by left leaning academia and the main stream media.

The story of the battle between them and the establishment “warmers” is still unfolding, and we will hear of the reaction to the major presentation they will have made to the Oregon Meteorological Society, which is taking place this week.

Also, as an extra meeting feature our friend Jeff Kropf, in his capacity as Executive Director of The Oregon Capitol Watch Foundation, will give us a quick update on the work his organization is doing to push limited government principles in the body politic around the State. EC

