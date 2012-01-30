Executive Club: Global Warming Skeptics Panel

by In the news

Wed. Feb 1st.,

6:30PM,

Airport Shilo Inn, Portland

For this meeting, we are delighted to feature two Executive Club regulars, noted physicist Gordon Fulks and eminent meteorologist Chuck Wiese, both prominent skeptics of the global warming panic promoted by left leaning academia and the main stream media.

The story of the battle between them and the establishment “warmers” is still unfolding, and we will hear of the reaction to the major presentation they will have made to the Oregon Meteorological Society, which is taking place this week.

