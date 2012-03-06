Back to Home Page

Executive Club Speaker: Karla Kay Edwards

by In the news Tuesday, March 6. 2012

Executive Club Speaker: Karla Kay Edwards
Wed. March 7, 2012
6:30pm
Portland Airport Shilo Inn,

Karla Kay Edwards, maintains that our relatively unfettered free market economy has been the foundation of the American Dream and American preeminence in the world. But now, the out of control spending, increases in debt and endless regulation by the political class is causing the United States to slip dramatically in the rankings of the World Index of Economic Freedom.

Edwards, the new Oregon State Director of Americans For Prosperity, is a strong advocate for private enterprise and restrained government. Karla Kay has fought for those values in both the private and public sector, having worked most recently at the Cascade Policy Institute as its Rural Policy Analyst.

As a side note, Karla was in Salem for much of the legislative “short session,” and she will tell us whether, or not, Oregon citizens will realize any benefits from the new system of “annual sessions.”

Meet and hear Karla Kay Edwards as she connects the dots on why economic freedom is the best way to ensure health, prosperity, and a good quality of life for future generations. EC

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 12:00 | Posted in Uncategorized | 334 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)