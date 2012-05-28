Back to Home Page

What we owe our veterans who gave their last full measure

by In the news Monday, May 28. 2012

Oregon Catalyst

Memorial Day is a great time to remember our veterans’ sacrifices, and to rededicate ourselves “to the unfinished work”, “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

2012 Update: There are now 6,280 deaths in the War on Terror (Afghanistan and Iraq Wars) – an increase of 789 deaths over a year ago.

Gettysburg Address

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate – we can not consecrate – we can not hallow – this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us – that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

President Abraham Lincoln

November 1863

  • 4real

    Yes, we do. All the money currently spent on unemployment benefits and food stamps should be diverted to Vets and their families. All of it.
    If they can selflessly serve our nation, then our nation’s citizens should be able to feed themselves.

    • Valley person

       What about veterans who rely on food stamps and unemployment insurance? There are more of them than you might think.

      • 4real

        Good point. However, doing what I said would relieve their need for both. Think about it. Take money spent on unemployment and food stamps and divide by number of veterans. The total would surprise you.

        • 3H

          Do you believe that those that served did so to create a nation, a very rich nation, that allows their poor to be underfed, or those who had jobs to lose everything they had when bankers and financial advisors destroy the economy for the sake of short term gain?  Who would want to serve such a country?  

          • 4real

            How many skinny poor people do you know????

          • 3H

            I didn’t think you had an answer for that.

  • This Also Will Pass

    Then Our veterans will still be taken care of.

