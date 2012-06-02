Obama job creation strategy: blame

by In the news

by Dan Lucas

In his weekly address today on jobs and the economy, President Obama demonstrated once again that all he knows how to do is blame. No ideas, no leadership; just blame.

His weekly address is titled “It’s Time for Congress to Get to Work”. So President Obama is blaming Congress for this week’s hugely disappointing jobs report for the month of May. After almost 3.5 years in office, Obama’s blaming Congress once again.

This coming from the same President Obama who managed to blame George Bush again this week when former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura came to the White House for the unveiling of their portraits: “The months before I took the oath of office were a chaotic time,” Obama said, and then continued “We knew our economy was in trouble, our fellow Americans were in pain, but we wouldn’t know until later just how breathtaking the financial crisis had been.”

“The months before I took the oath of office.” Let’s take a look at those months – say, the 24 months before President Obama took office.

OH! That was a Congress completely controlled by the Democrats! So if President Obama is now blaming the current Congress for the economy, and it’s only half-Republican, then that must mean that the economy that President Obama inherited should be blamed on the 2007-2008 Congress, which was completely controlled by the Democrats!

President Obama has clearly demonstrated that he has no ideas, no leadership when it comes to fixing the economy and creating jobs. By this time, America knows that. The election this November, then, will be about whether more Americans want jobs or whether they want the “free stuff” that Obama promises – the “free stuff” that is taken from their friends, neighbors and future generations in the form of taxes and deficit spending.