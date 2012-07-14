Sixth annual Gathering of the Eagles on Aug 4th

Karla Kay Edwards (Oregon State Director, Americans for Prosperity)
Join us on August 4th for the most patriotic event in the northwest! The Gathering of the Eagles blends approximately 40 different organizations representing the Tea Party, conservatives, independents and freedom-loving Americans.
What: Sixth annual Gathering of the Eagles
When: August 4 from Noon to 5:30
Where: Turner, Oregon
The event will feature family-style BBQ, entertainment and guest speakers –including Lars Larson, Tom Delay, Anita Moncrief and others!
This is one of the most important times in our country’s history to fight for limited government and economic freedom – and your family’s participation in our cause has never been more important.
Citizens must unite to advocate for responsible policies in order to take America back to the principals we were founded on!
Your family will leave this celebration of freedom encouraged and inspired. Be sure to come out for a wholesome event for the whole family!
Gathering of the Eagles is a private, ticketed event – by pre-registration only.
For more information:
Online: www.gatheringoftheeagles.com/register
Print: Registration form
Fax: 503 364-2380
Email: [email protected]
Agenda: View invite
Hope to see you there!
Karla Kay Edwards
Oregon State Director
Americans for Prosperity
