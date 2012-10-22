Angry Obama in final presidential debate

by In the news

President Obama repeatedly came across as angry and condescending in tonight’s third and final presidential debate. He seemed to get more and more agitated and rattled as the debate went on, interrupting frequently and ending the last part of the debate angry and glaring; Twitchy is calling it Obama’s “death stare”.

Charles Krauthammer, speaking on Fox News after the debate, said that unequivocally, Romney won the debate – not just tactically, but strategically. Romney held onto his momentum from the past two debates, demonstrated that he’s extremely knowledgeable on world affairs, and demonstrated that he’s a competent man who’s someone you could trust as commander-in-chief.

In his analysis, Krauthammer said that Americans “care about how America is perceived in the world, and how America carries itself in the world. And the high point of that debate for Romney is when he devastatingly leveled the charge of Obama going around the world on an apology tour.” Obama’s answer, Krauthammer said was “about as weak as you can get,” and “Romney’s response was to say, to quote Obama saying that we dictate to other nations, and Romney said ‘We do not dictate to other nations, we liberate them,’ and Obama was utterly speechless.”

UPDATE: Romney won the debate according to a CBS focus group in Ohio. Romney won by a vote of 6 to 2 over Obama with the focus group of undecided voters. It doesn’t appear that the CBS staff were pleased that Romney won the vote…



