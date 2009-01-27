Oregon Poll: Conservatives beat liberals. Independents not independent

Moore Information Poll
More Liberal than U.S.A. Voters: Are Independents Really Independent?
A recent analysis of the Oregon electorate from a compilation of polls conducted between September 28 and November 2, 2008 shows the Oregon electorate leans left, compared to the national electorate:
In polling, voters are given an opportunity to describe themselves as Conservative, Moderate or Liberal as a way to associate them with a particular set of beliefs. While these labels have many meanings in society today, they are often a useful indicator in polling as to how voters regard and react to issues and candidates.
Compared with national exit polls on ideology, Oregonians are more likely to consider themselves Liberal than voters nationwide (28% Liberal in Oregon, 22% nationwide), and less likely to describe themselves as “Moderate” (32% in Oregon, 44% nationwide). The percentage describing themselves as “Conservative” are consistent (34% Conservative in Oregon and nationwide).
Voter Ideology — Oregon vs. U.S.A.“If you had to label yourself, would you say you are a Liberal, Moderate or Conservative in your political beliefs?”
The Geographic Divide
The Oregon electorate is very typical of most states in that urban centers (Multnomah County/Portland) are the bastions of liberalism. In fact, nearly half of Multnomah County voters define themselves as Liberals (46%). The Portland suburbs (Clackamas and Washington Counties) are a mixed bag ideologically, while Southern, Eastern and Coastal Oregonians are more likely to affiliate themselves with the Conservative label.
Philosophical Differences by Party
The analysis of voter ideology gets interesting when we look at the correlation between voter party registration, and personal political philosophy. For example, Republicans (32% of the state’s registered voters) are philosophically cohesive, with fully 71% of Oregon GOPs describing themselves as “Conservative.” Democrats (43% of the state’s registered voters), on the other hand, while clearly leaning left of center (49% describe themselves as “Liberal”), are more willing to linger in the middle, as 35% of Democrats describe themselves as “Moderate.” Oregon’s non-affiliated/Independent voters (25% of the electorate) are most likely to consider themselves Moderate, and the remaining Independents are divided between the Liberal and Conservative labels.
Age and Gender
Beyond the correlations between voters’ partisanship and ideology, there are also some trends in voter philosophy by age and gender. Younger men and women (age 18-44) are more likely to affiliate with the Liberal label, while older men are more likely to find themselves in the center or right of center, and older women are only slightly more likely to align themselves with the Conservative label than the Moderate or Liberal ideologies.
Oregon’s Independents Aren’t so Independent After All
Whether they are registered as Republican or Democrat, Oregon’s partisans stick closely to their respective parties when it comes time to cast their ballots. Specifically, 74% of registered Republicans say they vote Republican (53% usually vote Republican, 20% always vote Republican), while 75% of registered Democrats say they vote Democrat (53% usually vote Democrat, 22% always vote Democrat). Independent voters, however, behave much more like Democrats when it comes to their actual voting behavior – 33% of Independent voters in the state say they truly do “split” the ticket more often than not, but the balance is heavily weighted to Democrats, as 34% say they usually vote for Democrats, while only 18% usually vote for Republicans.
Looking more closely at the voting behavior of Independents, we uncover several notable findings. In Multnomah County, the Independents behave largely as Democrats when it comes to voting, with the majority voting for “mostly or only” Democrats (54%). As we move out to the suburbs in Washington and Clackamas Counties, only a plurality of Independents there are true ticket splitters (47%), but the balance lean Democrat by a significant margin (34% vote Democrat, 19% vote GOP). In the rest of the state, the majority are true ticket splitters, but only in Southern Oregon do we find the balance leaning more toward the GOP.
Among Independent voters, there are no significant differences with regard to gender, however, by age, younger Independent voters (18-44) are most likely to vote Democrat, while Independent voters age 45+ are most likely to be ticket splitters. The following table illustrates these findings.
Pingback: google.com is a great Search Engine()
Pingback: Yahoo is a great Search Engine()
Pingback: google.com is a great Search Engine()
Pingback: google.de is a nice Search Engine()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: google.de is a nice Search Engine()
Pingback: Yahoo is a great Search Engine()
Pingback: prediksi bola()
Pingback: iPad pillow holder()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: alkaline()
Pingback: kangen()
Pingback: lan penge online()
Pingback: laan penge nu 18 aar()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: bottled alkaline water()
Pingback: locksmith dallas nc()
Pingback: paypal loans()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: auto electrician apprenticeship()
Pingback: electricians durham nc()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: plan()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: electricity()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: Bing is a gread Search Engine()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: carlos jose rios grajales()
Pingback: fitbit walmart()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: free netflix coupon code()
Pingback: Danita Kossack()
Pingback: walmart auto services mesa az()
Pingback: Mabelle()
Pingback: Seo()
Pingback: essay milf anal fucking()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: symptoms hair loss()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: his comment is here()
Pingback: internet marketting minnesota()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: Adella()
Pingback: hungry shark evolution hack apk()
Pingback: my singing monsters trucos()
Pingback: Mp3 Urbano()
Pingback: british used clothing()
Pingback: event management singapore()
Pingback: movietube()
Pingback: sticky notes music()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney mechanicsburg()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: furniture movers()
Pingback: small led black light()
Pingback: diphenhydramine citrate()
Pingback: pet care naples()
Pingback: optimind cancellation()
Pingback: Rivista Query()
Pingback: Drones for sale()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: https proxies()
Pingback: Read This()
Pingback: short jokes()
Pingback: her comment is here()
Pingback: candy saga()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/user/tijuanthedon1()
Pingback: chlamydia()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: Medix College Reviews()
Pingback: ï»¿Long Island Lice removal()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: speargun()
Pingback: ï»¿seo()
Pingback: kopya icerik()
Pingback: melalecua reviews()
Pingback: rialudi()
Pingback: знакомства с Украинскими девушками()
Pingback: massage()
Pingback: find brazzers account and password()
Pingback: fernandez()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: professional resume()
Pingback: jvzoo bonus()
Pingback: vinyl windows replacement()
Pingback: ï»¿garden design()
Pingback: ???????()
Pingback: ï»¿escortbayan()
Pingback: landscape garden design london()
Pingback: vip prints()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: лучшие фильмы года 2016()
Pingback: Dean()
Pingback: cheap club flyers()
Pingback: Kurma()
Pingback: jajajajajajaja()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: iv therapy miami()
Pingback: blaty drewniane dlh()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: sklejka()
Pingback: opinion web miaffaire()
Pingback: american heritage inc()
Pingback: Storage Company Gloucester,()
Pingback: Original Product For Sale()
Pingback: more()
Pingback: Best Websites 2016()
Pingback: ukraine girl kiev lviv 2016()
Pingback: san antonio bail bonds()
Pingback: Bad service()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: break fix()
Pingback: ï»¿gambling()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: recupero dati()
Pingback: day trading()
Pingback: forex()
Pingback: 健麗,()
Pingback: Escort en iquique()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: under armour shoes australia()
Pingback: Education Websites()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Gianna Michaels Porn()
Pingback: china feather flag()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Apparel()
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews()
Pingback: ï»¿Company Reviews()
Pingback: phenq review()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite on legs()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Doris()
Pingback: cheap eyeglasses()
Pingback: Kim Kardashian Sex Tape()
Pingback: destination wedding()
Pingback: Paul DeGregory()
Pingback: Mia Khalifa()
Pingback: Miesha()
Pingback: pozyczki()
Pingback: ï»¿Business Reputation()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Garland Chapter 7 Attorneys()
Pingback: American Power and Gas reviews()
Pingback: mbt chaussures()
Pingback: london tantric()
Pingback: GBF()
Pingback: gate 2017 result()
Pingback: Home carpet cleaners()
Pingback: mypsychicadvice.com()
Pingback: Glass bottles Suppliers()
Pingback: agario()
Pingback: watch batman v superman full movie()
Pingback: cocuk eskort bayan()
Pingback: Signature Bail Bonds of Tulsa()
Pingback: star wars music video()
Pingback: world ventures sponsor id()
Pingback: coin shop()
Pingback: Peaky Blinders()
Pingback: Cocuk Escort Bayan()
Pingback: driving lessons barnet()
Pingback: cleaning dental()
Pingback: Cocuk escort()
Pingback: sauvage hawaii()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: sports betting()
Pingback: child escort girl()
Pingback: business reviews()
Pingback: visit here()
Pingback: backmobil.net()
Pingback: buy now()
Pingback: chinakopen.nl()
Pingback: Diet Pills()
Pingback: subliminal audio software()
Pingback: unlocked android phone()
Pingback: it disposal()
Pingback: cocuk escort()
Pingback: french bulldog coffee mug()
Pingback: digital marketing consultants()
Pingback: English School()
Pingback: Type 2 Diabetes ~ 115 million have pre diabetes or diabetes. Many people don't know they have it until..()
Pingback: Ed()
Pingback: Tulsa Lawn Care Companies()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: roulette gewinntaktik()
Pingback: Eugenie()
Pingback: round hay baler for sale()
Pingback: http://www.kiziplay.info/()
Pingback: http://www.cargamescar.net/()
Pingback: Breast Pump()
Pingback: TIER 1 INVESTOR VISA()
Pingback: professional employer organization()
Pingback: etude house nederland()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-5mg-buy-xyzal/()
Pingback: ï»¿kameralÄ± sohbet sitesi kurmak()
Pingback: Singapore memory training()
Pingback: affordable seo plan()
Pingback: Tablet Binder()
Pingback: Kizi 1 kizi1 games online juegos: juegos kizi 2 games online()
Pingback: cheap yeezy shoes()
Pingback: Detroit Pistons 2016-17 Preview()
Pingback: designer iphone cases australia()
Pingback: viagra()
Pingback: valiutu skaiciuokle()
Pingback: istanbul escort bayan()
Pingback: List your black owned business()
Pingback: furniture village voucher codes()
Pingback: Mark Hughes()
Pingback: ï»¿creapure()
Pingback: what is a swot analysis()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review()
Pingback: scottsdale jewelry stores()
Pingback: Kizi 3 kizi3 kizi()
Pingback: Friv4school games online friv()
Pingback: inflatable arch()
Pingback: friv kizi()
Pingback: Kizi friv y8 games play free online games friv kizi()
Pingback: Progression kizi 2()
Pingback: voucher codes()
Pingback: golf balls()
Pingback: Hexacopter()
Pingback: make an android app()
Pingback: xero help()
Pingback: Xero Hamilton()
Pingback: travel dating()
Pingback: Drones()
Pingback: American Power and Gas()
Pingback: lol divisions()
Pingback: Miami Luxury car rental()
Pingback: Smart Android TV Streaming Box Kodi()
Pingback: Generic viagra online()
Pingback: almuderis()
Pingback: canada goose()
Pingback: Lucky Taxi Boston()
Pingback: #bitcoin training()
Pingback: iphone imei check service()
Pingback: esthetician jobs in tampa fl()
Pingback: miami()
Pingback: sell online()
Pingback: thesis format()
Pingback: patiooutdoortables.com()
Pingback: Letitia()
Pingback: luxury cars()
Pingback: kursi kantor staff()
Pingback: brazilian hair weave()
Pingback: homes for sale vaughan()
Pingback: gold IRA rollover reviews()
Pingback: schenk ein()
Pingback: Gold IRA reviews()
Pingback: rajwap hd xxx porn tube video videos free online hot movies XXX()
Pingback: Daftar poker online()
Pingback: gameplays and walkthroughs()
Pingback: Engagement ring stores in Houston()
Pingback: Sapphire ring white gold()
Pingback: engagement rings under 1000()
Pingback: More about the author()
Pingback: contact yahoo phone support()
Pingback: How to contact yahoo customer service()
Pingback: M88()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم جدید()
Pingback: penis enhancement()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lighthouse Point()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services North Lauderdale()
Pingback: top criminal lawyers toronto()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sunrise()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Margate()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Weston()
Pingback: https://allabouttubetops.tidycms.site/jessicawaltonsite()
Pingback: Autographed Jerseys()
Pingback: igloo marquee()
Pingback: rumble chat()
Pingback: Kamagra tanio()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Cunt()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: authentic autographs()
Pingback: tactical flashlight()
Pingback: contractors oakville()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: mortgage broker Kelowna()
Pingback: click through the next page()
Pingback: coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: slot machines()
Pingback: Kamagra opinie()
Pingback: DUI Attorney Phoenix()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Busty MILF Kendra Lust and Riley Reid at Mommy's Girl()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Any Unit Converter()
Pingback: Phalaenopsis Orchids()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Buy Adipex()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: Design Outdoor Living Space()
Pingback: fat loss tips()
Pingback: slut()
Pingback: Tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: foto porno amatoriali()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: Polecam()
Pingback: vakantie new york miami()
Pingback: ooh xanaina()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: hundefoder()
Pingback: 원피스 시저 버기()
Pingback: web hosting()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: cheap viagra()
Pingback: https://trello.com/ferestallorrias()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: hundemadx()
Pingback: ï»¿Overlay twitch()
Pingback: http://photographysydney.tistory.com/()
Pingback: porn Video()
Pingback: Adult porn()
Pingback: http://aunes.ru/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/29149()
Pingback: Pinganillos()
Pingback: online casinos guide()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: قیمت پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: amiclubwear()