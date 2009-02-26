Capitol Rally and Fundraiser to defend Jeff Maxwell Gun rights

by In the news

To defend Second Amendment rights of Jeff Maxwell:— Rally, Fri. Feb 27th, State Capitol, Noon

— Fundraiser dinner, March 11th (see below)

Supporters of Jeffrey Maxwell, and all civil rights, will be holding a rally for his defense on the Capitol steps in Salem on Friday February 27th at 12 o’clock noon. Maxwell, who was falsely arrested on a firearms charge, is still facing unlawful discipline from Western Oregon University even though county DA Butterfield has dropped all charges admitting Maxwell committed no crime. State law prevents WOU (where Maxwell had been a student) from making up their own rules on firearms possession. Kim Maxwell, Jeffery’s sister said, “Jeff was obeying the law and minding his own business when he was singled out for harassment by campus and Monmouth police. If we allow this kind of treatment to happen to him, anyone could be next.”



The rally organizers hope to bring attention to Jeffery’s innocence and the unlawful conduct of the University.

For more information contact Kim Maxwell 541-971-8069

*******************************************

JEFF MAXWELL BENEFIT DINNER

MARCH 11th, 6PM. SALEM RED LION HOTEL.

Please join us on March 11th at a benefit dinner for Jeffrey Maxwell.

As you know, Jeffery Maxwell was falsely arrested at Western Oregon University, suspended from classes, and ordered to undergo a “psychiatric evaluation” for the “crime” of being in possession of a lawful pistol. Maxwell is a concealed handgun license holder and was neither violating the law, nor behaving irresponsibly. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, with police and campus officials who were either ignorant of the law or chose to ignore it.

Now, the Oregon Firearms Educational Foundation is defending Maxwell against the school and planning a lawsuit on his behalf.

We’d like you to join OFEF, Jeffery Maxwell and Oregon legislators who have stepped up to stop the kinds of abuses Jeffery suffered at the hands of WOU.

On March 11th, at 6PM, OFEF will host a dinner for Jeffery at the Red Lion Hotel in Salem Oregon. (3301 Market Street ) Tickets are only $50.00 per person. A no-host bar will be available. Seating is limited so please respond by March 3rd. To reserve your seat, please use this link. In the drop-down menu that says “Choose One” please select “Oregon Firearms Educational Foundation.” Select “$50.00” for one person, or “Other Amount” and a multiple of $50.00 for more than one person.

In the box that says “OFF Merchandise Ordered” please put “Maxwell Dinner.”(This is required for a reservation.)

In addition to the automated receipt, you will receive a follow up e-mail confirming your reservation and offering a choice of meals. (Be sure to provide an accurate e-mail and phone number.) If you do not receive a follow up e-mail in 24 hours, please call us at 503-263-5830.

Tables may be sponsored for $250.00. Call us for details. 503-263-5830.

Thanks for your support for Jeffery Maxwell and gun rights.