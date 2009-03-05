What Climate Change Alarmists Donâ€™t Want You to Know

by Cascade Policy Institute

You’ve heard the mainstream views about climate change, but what do climate change alarmists not want you to know?

To find out, come hear Pat Michaels, coauthor of Climate of Extremes: Global Warming Science They Don’t Want You to Know. Pat is a professor of environmental sciences at the University of Virginia and a senior fellow in environmental studies at the Cato Institute.

His new book takes an in-depth look at consistent, solid science on the other side of the gloom-and-doom global warming story that is rarely reported and often pushed aside.

Open-minded Oregonians want to know! Join Pat Michaels for a lively evening, Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m. $15 admission includes coffee and dessert. Reserve your space today by e-mailing Nancy Wheaton or by calling (503) 242-0900.