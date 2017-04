Looking back at some national Dems’ stand on marriage

by In the news

by NW Spotlight

Earlier today the Oregonian’s Jeff Mapes tweeted an interesting link that had a video from 2004 with statements from some national Democrats on traditional marriage. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton (D-New York) and Sen. Harry Reid supported marriage as being “a sacred bond” between a man and a woman, and supported protecting states from other states redefining marriage.

Then Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton called marriage between a man and a woman one of the “founding, foundational institutions of history and humanity and civilization, and that its primary, principal role, during those millennia, has been the raising and socializing of children.”