Irony watch: “Long live Oregonians!”

by NW Spotlight
The State of Oregon has death panels and pays for almost half the abortions in Oregon, but then spends millions to advertise “Long live Oregonians!”
Oregon’s new health insurance exchange, Cover Oregon, is spending millions of dollars to create awareness of the Obamacare-mandated exchange and they are busy promoting their slogan “Long live Oregonians!”
Long live Oregonians – unless they’re killed before they’re born (almost half of all abortions in Oregon are paid for by the state) – or unless you get really serious cancer, in which case you’ll just get attempts to relieve the pain but not to try to cure the cancer.
OK, long live most Oregonians!
Pingback: www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFj84RERMLY()
Pingback: Blue Coaster()
Pingback: streaming movies()
Pingback: tv packages()
Pingback: check out DIRECTV channels()
Pingback: laan penge()
Pingback: xnxx()
Pingback: laan penge nu sms()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: stop parking()
Pingback: water ionizer plans()
Pingback: recommended site()
Pingback: locksmith supplies san diego()
Pingback: plumbing fitting()
Pingback: kitchen sink plumbing repair()
Pingback: alkaline water brands()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: payment plan()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: view website()
Pingback: water ionizer loans()
Pingback: he has a good point()
Pingback: click this()
Pingback: cn7v5jdncgsdjkx4m9c5nyecen()
Pingback: x2m5ttttt55dsywzfwmx34rx34()
Pingback: xmdxuyf8x4c5ygniwx4dyf4wcn5gxtdf()
Pingback: geld verdienen met seks()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: groupon scottsdale az()
Pingback: best t-shirt design()
Pingback: criminal defense attorney pennsylvania()
Pingback: address()
Pingback: pret ecograf()
Pingback: dog play pen()
Pingback: t shirt league of legends()
Pingback: Lashonda()
Pingback: marketing your kindle book()
Pingback: http://wykreowacbloga.esy.es/uncategorized/profesjonalne-strony-www-2/()
Pingback: garcinia cambogia bodybuilding()
Pingback: 100% CASINO WELCOME BONUS()
Pingback: anal porno essay()
Pingback: minneapolis seo services()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: entertainment()
Pingback: italian boys names()
Pingback: boom beach diamond hack()
Pingback: my singing monsters mod()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: sales training course singapore()
Pingback: juice cleanse singapore()
Pingback: daily dog walkers naples()
Pingback: net wages calculator()
Pingback: toilettree nose hair trimmer()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: Tai()
Pingback: https://www.icct20worldcupschedule2016.com()
Pingback: kellerkind disco light zippy()
Pingback: my latest blog post()
Pingback: roasting pan hong kong()
Pingback: Best Seller Snap back Hat()
Pingback: tick indicator()
Pingback: http://keepyourhair.cba.pl/()
Pingback: startups in India()
Pingback: forskolin 20% standardized()
Pingback: Drones for sale()
Pingback: clash royale cheats()
Pingback: cat sitter naples fl()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Private investigator Pretoria()
Pingback: psychic source()
Pingback: dog walking naples florida()
Pingback: pusatrombong.edublogs.org()
Pingback: Isidra()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: white label casino()
Pingback: alopecia areata()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/1WHxcdt()
Pingback: find brazzers account and password()
Pingback: hack para clash of clans()
Pingback: clash of clans hack()
Pingback: kids inflatable water slide()
Pingback: windows installation()
Pingback: Removals Gloucestershire()
Pingback: bandar judi maxbet()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: pswonline()
Pingback: Stacy()
Pingback: iv therapy dayton ohio()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: iv therapy ft lauderdale()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/workhorsepluginreviewalexbecker()
Pingback: liquid iv ft lauderdale()
Pingback: casillero en usa()
Pingback: blat drewniany dlh()
Pingback: sklejka dlh()
Pingback: Business Products Reviews()
Pingback: useful source()
Pingback: samsonite carry on luggage()
Pingback: Guadalupe()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Cooperstown T-Shirt()
Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Hat()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Duffle Bag()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: how to regrow hair()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: Icemobile phones()
Pingback: Peliculas Porno en Español Online Gratis()
Pingback: badass book()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey()
Pingback: Interracial Porn()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: Bowling Balls()
Pingback: watch brazzers videos()
Pingback: how to fill magic autofill in irctc()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: Buy Fleshjack Boys Pierre Fitch Swallow sex toy online()
Pingback: Quintin Conterras()
Pingback: lose weight()
Pingback: find()
Pingback: شركة تنظيف منازل بجدة()
Pingback: windows and doors replacement()
Pingback: order food denver()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear bella()
Pingback: Click This Link()
Pingback: casino()
Pingback: Brooks()
Pingback: boost seo packages()
Pingback: Atasehir Escort()
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com()
Pingback: generic viagra()
Pingback: online seller()
Pingback: Shira()
Pingback: iamthe ceo()
Pingback: Bettie()
Pingback: STIMATA()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: social media sports nutrition campaigns()
Pingback: Pitot Static Adapters()
Pingback: detroit tigers sports memorabilia()
Pingback: photo booth in los angeles()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: Chistes()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Tamarac()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: best shower faucet online()
Pingback: Security News Online()
Pingback: New World Design Builders()
Pingback: trays serving wedding cake tray()
Pingback: the criminal law team()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Plantation()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pompano Beach()
Pingback: outplaced()
Pingback: training needs analsyis()
Pingback: weatherproof projector enclosures()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderdale-by-the-Sea()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lauderhill()
Pingback: Ivermectin Injection()
Pingback: bici elettriche()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Conyer()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Deepthroat()
Pingback: Autographed Barry Sanders Jersey()
Pingback: grandstream gxp1625()
Pingback: http://bit.ly/2nS3xoj()
Pingback: West University Properties()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: watch us()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Tulsa Windows()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: Tactical Belt()
Pingback: michael minh nguyen()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: floor24.net.pl()
Pingback: ppcmanagement()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: mt4 macd indicator()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: Lean()
Pingback: Kamagra opinie()
Pingback: San Francisco Bay Area Stair Lifts()
Pingback: PureMature Lisa Ann Fucked By The Pool()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: web design and hosting()
Pingback: incontri occasionali()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: orchids care tips()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Car Hire()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: escort in nottingham()
Pingback: top uhrenmarken()
Pingback: Cheap Phentermine Online()
Pingback: pr0n()
Pingback: compagnie de menage Montreal()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: adjustable dumbbells()
Pingback: Judi Online()
Pingback: plumbers Melbourne()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: online sports gambling()
Pingback: Hovenier()
Pingback: Happy Mother's Day 2017 Australia()
Pingback: China Import Consulting()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: klick here()
Pingback: dui defense lawyer riverside()
Pingback: animeindo web id()
Pingback: compare man with van()
Pingback: gambling()
Pingback: Medigap insurance 2018()
Pingback: heater()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: electricity bill()
Pingback: air conditioning installation()
Pingback: ดูบอลสด()
Pingback: sbobet ผลบอลสด()
Pingback: online doctor consultation()
Pingback: domain providers in india()
Pingback: best telescope()
Pingback: deal of the day india()
Pingback: hundemadx()
Pingback: ormekur kat apotek()
Pingback: conservatory()
Pingback: Jamaican black castor oil hair growth()
Pingback: cpanel web hosting()
Pingback: http://motuandpatlugames.in()
Pingback: affordable engagement rings under $500()
Pingback: custom product boxes()
Pingback: marmuriniai stalvirsiai()
Pingback: Integrative Cancer Treatment,Dr. Ben MD,()
Pingback: Roofing Contractors Wichita KS()
Pingback: Fidget Toy Wholesale USA()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: Emmanuel()
Pingback: air conditioner installation()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: תריסים לבית()
Pingback: Promotional video production()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: check here()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: charter bus rental()
Pingback: Serious Game Developers Employment Opportunities()
Pingback: youtube to mp3()
Pingback: How to start a daily vlog()
Pingback: BYOD security()
Pingback: Vaginal Tightening Broward()