Knute Buehler may run to replace Rep. Jason Conger

BEND, Ore. – Today Knute Buehler, a physician, business owner and 2012 candidate for Oregon Secretary of State, announced he is filing paperwork with the state Election Division to form a Political Action Committee to explore running for Oregon House of Representatives, District 54. Rep. Jason Conger currently represents HD 54, but he has announced he is running for the U.S. Senate.

“I discussed the possibility of running for District 54 with family and close friends. After much thought, I decided to take the next step and form an exploratory committee to build the resources and volunteer support needed to launch an aggressive campaign” stated Dr. Buehler. “I’ve lived in Bend for 16 years and Oregon most of my life. I’m committed to this city and I look forward to furthering the discussion of important issues facing our state and community.”

Dr. Buehler is planning to make a decision in the coming weeks.

Knute Buehler is a husband, father, business owner, physician and civic leader, who has helped build and manage an esteemed medical clinic, which employs over 165 Central Oregonians. Knute lives in Bend, Ore. with Patty Buehler, his dedicated wife for over 22 years. They have raised two well-rounded children, Owen and Hannah.

An accomplished scholar, Knute has a Masters in Politics and Economics from Oxford, and is Oregon State University’s first graduate to go on to become a Rhodes Scholar. An active civic leader, Knute serves as chair of the Institute for Community Building with the Ford Family Foundation and is a board member for the St. Charles Health System in Bend.

Knute has worked on multiple initiatives to decrease partisanship and reform state election laws. He recently ran a vigorous campaign for Oregon Secretary of State – representing both the Republican and Independent parties. Knute continues to actively contribute to his community, and work to make Oregon more business friendly. He strongly believes in state government accountability, election reform and working to solve key issues.