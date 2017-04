Dr. Monica Wehby on Dems use of “Nuclear Option”

by In the news

Dr. Monica Wehby For U.S. Senate

Portland, Oregon: Today the Senate Democrats voted along purely partisan lines to enforce the “nuclear option” and end the important legislative check known as the filibuster. After such a historic power grab by Harry Reid and Jeff Merkley, Dr. Monica Wehby issued the following statement.

“The filibuster is an important part of our system of checks and balances. Jeff Merkley’s efforts to employ the nuclear option and stop the debate of ideas is yet another example of how he puts partisanship before sound policy. 5 million people lost their health insurance due to the policies he voted for. We should be focused on fixing our health care system rather than strengthening Harry Reid’s legislative powers.”