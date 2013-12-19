Only 33% of likely voters believe Merkley deserves another term

Magellan Strategies BR
Baton Rouge, La. – Magellan Strategies BR’s statewide Oregon survey results show U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s reelection campaign may have to make a stronger than expected push with Oregon voters next fall. When asked if Merkley had performed his job well enough to deserve another term, only 33% of likely midterm voters supported his reelection (25% definitely reelect), while 43% felt that it is time to give a new person a chance (34% definitely new person).
Although most political prognosticators rate the state as a relatively safe hold for Democrats next year, Merkley’s troubles could be a sign of voter frustration with the Obamacare rollout and a signal of trouble for Democrat incumbents nationwide.
“Despite winning this seat with less than a majority in 2008, most pundits believe that Jeff Merkley is headed to an easy victory in 2014,” said John Diez, Jr., Principal of Magellan Strategies BR. “These survey results paint a different picture. Although the election is still eleven months away and a Republican opponent has not yet been chosen, the incumbent obviously has some repair work to do with the electorate.”
Merkley’s reelect numbers seem to be weighed down by his support of key pieces of President Obama’s agenda. In particular, his vote against an amendment to the 2009 Affordable Care Act that would have guaranteed people the choice to keep their current healthcare insurance plan is causing problems for the first term U.S. Senator (54% less likely to support). After being read a series of statements about Merkley’s support for some of the President’s initiatives, respondents were asked again whether he deserved reelection. Fifty-four percent of respondents felt that it is time give a new person a chance.
In addition, the survey shows that a majority of likely Oregon voters (54%) disapprove of the job that Barack Obama is doing as President. Republicans also enjoy a slight 4-point advantage on the generic ballot in the state.
Magellan Strategies BR surveyed 2,039 likely Oregon voters between December 9th and December 10th, 2013. The margin of error was 2.1% at a 95% confidence interval. The results were weighted based on historic turnout percentages according to data maintained by the Oregon Secretary of State. This survey was not authorized or paid for by any campaign or political organization. The survey was conducted using automated telephone technology.
Click here for the full survey results.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: c8n75s5tsndxcrsfsfcscjkfsk()
Pingback: xwcn75oxmtcn8setxemgc54g5()
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: pebble smart watches for men()
Pingback: zasilanie awaryjne()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: car Rental Bonaire()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: groupon las vegas()
Pingback: greenwriting()
Pingback: ultra raspberry drops()
Pingback: Clicking Here()
Pingback: bikini luxe promo code()
Pingback: foundation repair()
Pingback: mining equipment()
Pingback: dog playpen()
Pingback: iPhone reparation Göteborg()
Pingback: licensed master plumber()
Pingback: webproxy()
Pingback: golf range netting()
Pingback: master dog groomer()
Pingback: handicapped transportation()
Pingback: coupons for papa johns 50 off()
Pingback: brand building()
Pingback: valentines day gifts()
Pingback: th8 war base layout()
Pingback: kit tattoo()
Pingback: g-string()
Pingback: best th8 base layouts()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: dental implants south austin()
Pingback: low carb vodka()
Pingback: dr oz face serum()
Pingback: plumbing repair onion creek()
Pingback: Read Full Article()
Pingback: Tampa Bail Bonds()
Pingback: Water Softener Barrie Ontario()
Pingback: Ozie Vanalphen()
Pingback: internet strategy()
Pingback: popular italian names()
Pingback: british used clothing()
Pingback: Judi Online()
Pingback: surveillance()
Pingback: Medical marijuana doctors San Francisco()
Pingback: http://qualityfoundationrepairaustin.com/()
Pingback: Jasa Tukang Taman Balikpapan()
Pingback: monitor my childs phone()
Pingback: Erect on Demand()
Pingback: How To Tell Someone You Love Them()
Pingback: Banheira()
Pingback: bandar bola euro 2016()
Pingback: tulsa online marketing()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: need money now()
Pingback: buy spy camera pen()
Pingback: CHEAP AUTO INSURANCE()
Pingback: Resveratrol rahasia awet muda()
Pingback: Ipro Academy 2.0 Bonus()
Pingback: License Plate Relocation Kit()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: fort lauderdale homes for sale()
Pingback: walk in freezer()
Pingback: Houston SEO()
Pingback: tv antennas in myrtle beach()
Pingback: real estate brokerage spring hill()
Pingback: chapter 13 attorney harrisburg()
Pingback: terrible parking()
Pingback: jump manual review()
Pingback: new york()
Pingback: tenerife estate agents()
Pingback: dog training dvd()
Pingback: RHI heat meters()
Pingback: SME bank loan()
Pingback: extraction de donnees sous excel()
Pingback: dessert()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Dbal()
Pingback: best automated trading software()
Pingback: dryer vent hose()
Pingback: strength and conditioning()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Trudy()
Pingback: icc t20 world cup 2016()
Pingback: Cheap holidays Sri Lanka()
Pingback: http://lnk.bz/H4yl()
Pingback: party light disco ball()
Pingback: Bonuses()
Pingback: help loading uhaul truck()
Pingback: loren weisman()
Pingback: Crazy Bulk Coupons()
Pingback: lose weight calculator()
Pingback: conditioning()
Pingback: heating()
Pingback: Call now to get the All Inclusive Package On Sale Now!!()
Pingback: lease luxury apartment austin texas()
Pingback: regarder series en streaming()
Pingback: mobile()
Pingback: free netflix account and password()
Pingback: Sacramento compounding pharmacy()
Pingback: prevent cancer()
Pingback: FreeRushSale()
Pingback: USA Box Express()
Pingback: Top Guide Of most expensive jewelry()
Pingback: solar related()
Pingback: this video()
Pingback: Buy Isagenix Cheap()
Pingback: rent an apartment()
Pingback: bedava casino siteleri()
Pingback: singapore()
Pingback: Compagnie de ménage Montréal()
Pingback: naples best pet sitter()
Pingback: online music()
Pingback: Digital Marketing()
Pingback: lovetts()
Pingback: online gambling()
Pingback: Beer()
Pingback: Nashville Wedding Photographers specializes in wedding()
Pingback: Junchuang Lock Industrial()
Pingback: titwala()
Pingback: What is NLP?()
Pingback: na chat()
Pingback: how to get ex back in long distance relationship()
Pingback: my passion()
Pingback: Elvis Costello()
Pingback: buy instagram likes()
Pingback: adult coloring books()
Pingback: lovetts lovin pet and home care()
Pingback: textyourexback.com,()
Pingback: Buy Forskolin Fuel()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: lawn mower shop()
Pingback: Bronwyn()
Pingback: Sexdate()
Pingback: voice lessons sing your style()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: check this our()
Pingback: hack clash royale android()
Pingback: chlamydia informatie()
Pingback: adult shop perth()
Pingback: Grammarly Review()
Pingback: Lavino Ageless Moisturizer Review()
Pingback: android game cheat engine()
Pingback: best deck builders Austin()
Pingback: outdoor furniture()
Pingback: Red Smoothie Detox Factor Review()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: junk car Austin()
Pingback: Austin interior house painters()
Pingback: kettle whistling morphy white black induction()
Pingback: NBAOnlineStreams()
Pingback: Diet Pills for womens()
Pingback: austin permanent makeup tattooing()
Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble()
Pingback: Bedside Lamps()
Pingback: how to make money on internet()
Pingback: souvenir murah meriah()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: http://www.waterdamagerestorationofaustin.com/()
Pingback: vip printing()
Pingback: Torrington painting contractor()
Pingback: foundation repair Austin()
Pingback: day spa Austin()
Pingback: radar detectors austin()
Pingback: permanent makeup Austin TX()
Pingback: Temulawak Cream()
Pingback: Compras en linea()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: How to kill roaches()
Pingback: Shampoo for dogs with allergies()
Pingback: vitamin iv therapy miami()
Pingback: Whatsapp Marketing software()
Pingback: quotes about moving on and letting go()
Pingback: cotton t shirts()
Pingback: plr articles()
Pingback: Gordie Howe Detroit Red Wings Jersey()
Pingback: spam scammer()
Pingback: roofing contractor()
Pingback: Detroit Lions T-Shirts()
Pingback: joshua pellicer review()
Pingback: Onda Mobile Communication japan()
Pingback: earn money in website()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: offshore fishing charters Stuart()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: passwords for brazzers()
Pingback: como comprar desde colombia en estados unidos()
Pingback: babydoll sale()
Pingback: how to remove cellulite()
Pingback: status pnr()
Pingback: Porn Blog()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: Drake Style Beat()
Pingback: Suzi()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Jacques Donaghy()
Pingback: Reba Cliffton()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Cogniflex()
Pingback: manifestation miracle review()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: branding()
Pingback: Forex()
Pingback: Credit Report()
Pingback: life insurance lawyer()
Pingback: http://www.mypsychicadvice.com/()
Pingback: windows and doors()
Pingback: Negocios nos EUA()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: Unlock Her Legs PDF()
Pingback: sauvage swimwear celebrity minimal()
Pingback: ANTIQUE BRASS FAUCET()
Pingback: Chance The Rapper Style Beat()
Pingback: Can't stop laughing at July's best news bloopers!()
Pingback: hardware-online-stores.com-ï¿½MUSHROOM #40()
Pingback: fair n pink whitening()
Pingback: this site()
Pingback: Chronic Back Pain()
Pingback: official site()
Pingback: market maker method training forex()
Pingback: pokemon go hack()
Pingback: best viagra online()
Pingback: globalandia.blogspot.com()
Pingback: Prudence()
Pingback: wholesale malaysia()
Pingback: amazon seller()
Pingback: patiooutdoortables.com()
Pingback: david sammon colorado()
Pingback: Crabion Express & Holding BC()
Pingback: harga tilam queen()
Pingback: track my daughters phone()
Pingback: Celine()
Pingback: machu picchu vacation package()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: whiteboard video animation()
Pingback: replica shoes()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم جدید()
Pingback: Dr. T. Dędski()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: showbox()
Pingback: warming eyes mask()
Pingback: sports memorabilia()
Pingback: does penis enlargement work()
Pingback: Lucky Boy Sunday()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sunrise()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: top criminal lawyer toronto()
Pingback: New World Design Builders()
Pingback: womens fashion()
Pingback: Download NCLEX-PN Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments North Lauderdale()
Pingback: daytrading university()
Pingback: escort postings()
Pingback: mobdro apk()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Pembroke Park()
Pingback: Lean Belly Breakthrough()
Pingback: loan sharks()
Pingback: laundry in kilimani()
Pingback: Goodsell()
Pingback: Mobile notary()
Pingback: Christian Videos()
Pingback: Dungeon()
Pingback: Best SMM Panel()
Pingback: How Does His Secret Obsession Work()
Pingback: group online chat()
Pingback: Judi bola()
Pingback: Kamagra 100()
Pingback: Sadism()
Pingback: Cunt()
Pingback: Best Laptop Bags()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: chinese snuff bottles()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: podlogi24.info.pl()
Pingback: Busty Lesbian MILF Takes Advantage Of Shy Girl And Licks Her Wet Pussy()
Pingback: eskisehir eskort()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: get more()
Pingback: money online()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: cattelan chairs()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: plumber Melbourne()
Pingback: Medicare Advantage plans 2018()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: Viagra bez recepty()
Pingback: Productivity()
Pingback: Fishing Charter Trips()
Pingback: xxx()
Pingback: WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YOU PUT A HUMAN IN A MICROWAVE()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Red Ball()
Pingback: orchids care tips()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: tabletki na potencje()
Pingback: ΑΠΟΦΡΑΞΕΙΣ ΓΛΥΦΑΔΑ()
Pingback: online casinos()
Pingback: lootlane.com like cheap wooden Sunglasses()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: logo design()
Pingback: zenphorol()
Pingback: Outdoor Living Spaces()
Pingback: learn more()
Pingback: compagnie de nettoyage()
Pingback: RankCipher Review()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم نفس()
Pingback: Agen Judi()
Pingback: plumbers()
Pingback: www.washwiserebate.com()
Pingback: carpet cleaning services()
Pingback: jual beli mobil online jakarta()
Pingback: david sammon social media()
Pingback: Investing for beginners()
Pingback: sewa mobil murah di surabaya()
Pingback: Joint pain foods()
Pingback: hdb for rent singapore()
Pingback: Anklets()
Pingback: bem vindo facebook()
Pingback: best orange hunting vest()
Pingback: Realtors in weston()
Pingback: wolny czas()
Pingback: Office cleaning Melbourne CBD()