Conger: $200M wasted, time to shut Cover Oregon down

Jason Conger for U.S. Senate
Cover Oregon Has Spent $200 Million, Rep. Jason Conger Says it Should be Shutdown
PORTLAND, ORE – Rep. Jason Conger (R-Bend) renewed his call to shut down Cover Oregon in light of new information showing that $200 million has been spent out of roughly $300 million in federal grant money the state received to build its health insurance exchange.
“Cover Oregon is a train wreck, and the more we learn the worse it gets,” Conger said. “We now know that $200 million has been spent – and the website still doesn’t work.“
It has been unclear how much money has been spent on Oregon’s online exchange. Yesterday Cover Oregon’s acting director, Dr. Bruce Goldberg, confirmed that federal grants totaled $300 million and that Cover Oregon and the Oregon Health Authority had spent an aggregate of $200 million in an e-mail response to written questions submitted by Rep. Jason Conger.
“It is time to shut Cover Oregon down and look at other options,” Conger said. “Thousands of Oregonians who have lost their health plans will have to pay the Obamacare tax because they did not purchase health insurance from the exchange. But the exchange doesn’t work.”
“After all the delays and broken promises, I have lost faith in Cover Oregon. Even if the website is salvaged, it looks increasingly likely that the Cover Oregon business model will never be self-sustaining,” Conger added. “It would be foolish to waste more taxpayer money on a failed system that will never work as promised. It is time to look at affordable, reliable alternatives that will actually allow Oregonians to purchase health insurance.”
Last week, Rep. Conger also sent a letter to Gov. John Kitzhaber urging him to shutdown Cover Oregon and seek a federal waiver that would allow individuals to bypass the exchange and qualify for federal tax subsidies by purchasing health insurance from private carriers. The Governor has not yet responded.
The details of funds received and spent from Dr. Goldberg’s email appear below.
Revenues:
Total grants awarded to State of Oregon from Sept 30, 2010 through Dec 31, 2014:
OHA: $60,917,212
Cover Oregon: $244,289,375
TOTAL REVENUES: $305,206,587
Expenditures:
Actual expenditures/drawdowns through Dec 31, 2013:
OHA: $60,917,212 (assume 100%)
Cover Oregon: $109,407,968
Costs incurred to date but not paid (includes IT costs incurred but not yet paid):
Cover Oregon: $28,874,508 (excludes unbilled costs)
TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $199,199,688
BALANCE: $106,006,899
Pingback: Blue Coaster33()
Pingback: streaming movies()
Pingback: kangen water()
Pingback: enagic kangen water()
Pingback: online casinos()
Pingback: TV for Businesses()
Pingback: lan nu og her()
Pingback: fue.mobi()
Pingback: parking()
Pingback: pay day loans()
Pingback: pay per day loans plan()
Pingback: water ionizer()
Pingback: zakład szklarski piotrków trybunalski()
Pingback: house blue()
Pingback: ionizer loans()
Pingback: view more()
Pingback: alkaline water()
Pingback: pay plan()
Pingback: car insurance options()
Pingback: xnc5bsxnrbscngfrfgc4ecgdgf()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: Manifestation Miracle Reviews()
Pingback: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5aHq_3WRt9_wmVMat202dg()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: yspro.ne.jp()
Pingback: Eun()
Pingback: Get the facts()
Pingback: ecografe()
Pingback: curso de detetive particular profissional()
Pingback: when is valentine day()
Pingback: movie2k()
Pingback: ramalan zodiak()
Pingback: league of legends tee shirts()
Pingback: injury lawyer()
Pingback: orange county appliance repair()
Pingback: Brandbanglaeshop()
Pingback: free casino bonusï¿½()
Pingback: SMTP Scanner Private()
Pingback: llaveros para hoteles()
Pingback: Martial arts training academy()
Pingback: obat ejakulasi dini()
Pingback: ebay gift card()
Pingback: minneapolis pay per click()
Pingback: minneapolis pay per click()
Pingback: plushies()
Pingback: Zootopia()
Pingback: floral frankies bikinis()
Pingback: unique jewelry denver()
Pingback: sacred 3 trainer()
Pingback: poker()
Pingback: Adipex P()
Pingback: girl names()
Pingback: travr()
Pingback: biblical history of names()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: stlpiky()
Pingback: Marcie()
Pingback: boom beach hack tool()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: guitar picks()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: weight loss for busy entrepreneur()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: corporate training singapore()
Pingback: sound system rental singapore()
Pingback: agencia publicidad malaga()
Pingback: Probiotic()
Pingback: Medical marijuana card online()
Pingback: driveways()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: flat belly overnight program()
Pingback: Tattoo ลายสัก()
Pingback: WHAT IS CAR INSURANCE()
Pingback: Dr Field Harrison()
Pingback: Dating agency()
Pingback: private detectives()
Pingback: diabetes()
Pingback: dovo klipette nose hair trimmer()
Pingback: How to fix a relationship()
Pingback: Toys()
Pingback: student loan consolidation()
Pingback: ABANICO PERSONALIZADO()
Pingback: tenerife property()
Pingback: SalesEnvy()
Pingback: donation crowdfunding()
Pingback: emergency plumber in Austin()
Pingback: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleaning-quotes()
Pingback: free xbox live qr codes()
Pingback: boarding kennel naples()
Pingback: grosir sprei murah()
Pingback: the walking dead saison 7 streaming gratuit()
Pingback: Body Shop Brooklyn()
Pingback: Compatible Cartridge Brother TN-221 TN-225 Black()
Pingback: Run A Webinar Review()
Pingback: Wealthy Affiliate()
Pingback: seguros de vidaprï¿½stamos()
Pingback: The Argument About most expensive jewelry()
Pingback: diphenhydramine hcl()
Pingback: Bowers Tactical()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: online casino siteleri()
Pingback: eniyicanliruletsitelerihangileri()
Pingback: https://www.facebook.com/SuperGaminator.Gutschein/()
Pingback: share videos with family()
Pingback: Bobblehead()
Pingback: Expert comptable boulangerie()
Pingback: Hyderabad Startups()
Pingback: لعبة قمار()
Pingback: proposal()
Pingback: indoor water fountains()
Pingback: Tierarzt Fuchs()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: drone list()
Pingback: Water Damage Restoration of Austin - Bee Cave()
Pingback: dr. oz raspberry ketones()
Pingback: pure argan oil()
Pingback: formation anglais paris()
Pingback: Sha()
Pingback: dog sitter()
Pingback: Message your friends()
Pingback: law of attraction and love()
Pingback: the Notebook love quotes()
Pingback: no deposit casino()
Pingback: Limousine rental()
Pingback: affordable moving fraser height bc()
Pingback: small business telephone systems()
Pingback: samples()
Pingback: Phenq Weight Loss()
Pingback: clash royale free gems()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: CT Event DJ()
Pingback: psychic source review()
Pingback: Business Directory()
Pingback: resignation letter sample()
Pingback: compress images without quality loss()
Pingback: Precision Mould co., Ltd()
Pingback: Black Line Transporte()
Pingback: love()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases()
Pingback: new alternative rock bands()
Pingback: Fashion()
Pingback: learn to play piano()
Pingback: california psychics review()
Pingback: Witchcraft Reading group()
Pingback: us online casino()
Pingback: Rustic Decorations()
Pingback: Tulsa Bail Bonds()
Pingback: jewelry stores tulsa()
Pingback: jewelry stores tulsa()
Pingback: Grand Lake cabin rentals()
Pingback: Facebook hacken()
Pingback: app development()
Pingback: Let's Play()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: Hulu Login()
Pingback: best air cleaners for aromatherapy()
Pingback: mobile strike hack()
Pingback: blue hoverboard()
Pingback: internet millionaire()
Pingback: GE JVM7195SFSS()
Pingback: best cheap yoga mat()
Pingback: manson()
Pingback: SEO Norway()
Pingback: app for radio()
Pingback: christian dance music()
Pingback: social marketing()
Pingback: Kool Daddy Motorcicles()
Pingback: nordstrom coupon()
Pingback: Prison()
Pingback: hampstead builders()
Pingback: danner hunting boots()
Pingback: Best Promotion Gifts Co.,Ltd.()
Pingback: Carreras para estudiar()
Pingback: luxury condo singapore()
Pingback: Free WSET Course()
Pingback: web hosting domain()
Pingback: cloud platform()
Pingback: http://www.virginadulttoys.com.au()
Pingback: Clash of Kings Game()
Pingback: shwe room()
Pingback: Perseverance Quotes()
Pingback: boom lift rental Miami()
Pingback: Anlegestrategie()
Pingback: Barre Chords()
Pingback: vip print()
Pingback: Lake Travis Roofing Company()
Pingback: search engine land()
Pingback: On-Demand Logistics()
Pingback: psn booter()
Pingback: barcelona chair reproduction()
Pingback: immigration lawyer alhambra()
Pingback: services()
Pingback: Hemp Cream()
Pingback: Watches()
Pingback: sciatica stretches()
Pingback: dlh()
Pingback: Woodland Shoes Models with Price()
Pingback: kids songs()
Pingback: permanent makeup studio Austin()
Pingback: porno español()
Pingback: Pull up Banners()
Pingback: Melamine Dinnerware Sets()
Pingback: Austin commercial appraisals()
Pingback: fishing face mask()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: workout equipment()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings 1926 Jersey()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Hoodies()
Pingback: white t shirt()
Pingback: golf netting installation()
Pingback: 10 most()
Pingback: Travel()
Pingback: web design()
Pingback: Danesh Exchange()
Pingback: buy online India()
Pingback: www.peo()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: cure baldness()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: pintu()
Pingback: securecom mobile inc canada()
Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/4pcs-silver-motorcycle-bicycle-valve-caps-aluminum-dust-cove-p-7921.html()
Pingback: My Pillow Reviews()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: drip coffee maker()
Pingback: Philippines News on Kami.com.ph()
Pingback: streamcomplet films()
Pingback: Baby Carriers Singapore()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: top 10()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: fantasy football()
Pingback: Beats()
Pingback: iphone 6 car charger()
Pingback: Anal Porn()
Pingback: LinkedIn Training Course()
Pingback: MILF Porn()
Pingback: Sophie Dee Porn()
Pingback: Hardcore Porn()
Pingback: Sara Jay XXX()
Pingback: Bowling Balls()
Pingback: executive coaching nz()
Pingback: peppa pig()
Pingback: envio de paquetes a colombia desde estados unidos()
Pingback: ศัลยกรรม()
Pingback: Best Deals Womens Fashion()
Pingback: forina pure()
Pingback: Driveway Repair Somerset, NJ()
Pingback: Levitra()
Pingback: get fast cash()
Pingback: cairns drones()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: generate plumbing leads()
Pingback: POG()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy New York()
Pingback: UK Blogger()
Pingback: how to make money online in nigeria pdf()
Pingback: kids animation()
Pingback: Sacha Katzmark()
Pingback: medical clinic()
Pingback: Garland Chapter 7 Lawyers()
Pingback: Radio()
Pingback: Plastic surgeon Cyprus()
Pingback: hip hop music()
Pingback: international()
Pingback: short term production insurance()
Pingback: Single Muslim()
Pingback: Ro-Deo Vibrator()
Pingback: installation doors and windows()
Pingback: Hells Angels Stickers()
Pingback: slitherio()
Pingback: Latest Hit Songs()
Pingback: Binary options()
Pingback: wireless management()
Pingback: St. Petersburg Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: business resources()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: judi online()
Pingback: gopro external battery()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: sauvage verona()
Pingback: under Mary Christina Brown()
Pingback: visit the site()
Pingback: international driving permit()
Pingback: spelling check()
Pingback: sex shop()
Pingback: Fist()
Pingback: skin whitening()
Pingback: Alfonso()
Pingback: How to Find Real Estate Deals()
Pingback: nigger()
Pingback: New York City Medical Waste Disposal()
Pingback: научете повече()
Pingback: Sacramento social media service()
Pingback: apartment for rent in hcmc()
Pingback: Peppa pig()
Pingback: hair salon tampa()
Pingback: Studio414 Contest()
Pingback: https://www.levitradosageus24.com/levitra-cialis-online/()
Pingback: gta v mods()
Pingback: eincar stereo()
Pingback: Going Here()
Pingback: pendik escort bayan()
Pingback: brain smart ultra()
Pingback: Boxing fitness certification course Personal Training()
Pingback: trầnnhôm()
Pingback: market maker method()
Pingback: Wells Fargo Online Banking Account Login()
Pingback: proper golf swing()
Pingback: Edison()
Pingback: cool training()
Pingback: pokemon go hacks()
Pingback: thanks()
Pingback: poker online terpercaya()
Pingback: online poker()
Pingback: bursa taruhan bola()
Pingback: sbobet asia()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: rent()
Pingback: Minions Stickers()
Pingback: sell online()
Pingback: Clothing & Accessories()
Pingback: toronto mortgages()
Pingback: jualan tilam murah()
Pingback: m88cvf()
Pingback: Throw Pillows()
Pingback: windows 7 password recovery()
Pingback: cheap web hosting()
Pingback: Banking()
Pingback: Escort jobs()
Pingback: دانلود رایگان فیلم()
Pingback: situs poker online()
Pingback: skor bola()
Pingback: 1 penis enlargement()
Pingback: how to make money fast 2017()
Pingback: search engine optimization()
Pingback: For Honor Chosen One()
Pingback: the criminal law team()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Sunrise()
Pingback: jimbaran villa()
Pingback: mobdro apk()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Sunrise()
Pingback: taruhan bola()
Pingback: judi bola online()
Pingback: Steroid forums()
Pingback: cleaning kilimani()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Sanur Villa()
Pingback: amazon gc giveaway()
Pingback: mobile inspection()
Pingback: Cum()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines Memorabilia()
Pingback: Search Marketing()
Pingback: see()
Pingback: SEO Service()
Pingback: Business speaker()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Gloryhole()
Pingback: ugolemqvane na penisa()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: michael minh nguyen()
Pingback: MOM Lesbian MILFHaving Orgasms()
Pingback: Masters 2017()
Pingback: Nitrile Gloves()
Pingback: minecraft()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Sell My Home()
Pingback: click the up coming webpage()
Pingback: trunk club()
Pingback: spiderman real life()
Pingback: electrician in Melbourne()
Pingback: wet n wild()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Phoenix()
Pingback: WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF YOU PUT A HUMAN IN A MICROWAVE()
Pingback: Currency Converter()
Pingback: free instagram followers()
Pingback: Best Diet Foods()
Pingback: daftar film bagus()
Pingback: situs qqpoker()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: situs poker terbaru()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: yoga for beginners()
Pingback: Youtube Abonnenten Kaufen()
Pingback: Ankara Escort()
Pingback: Nottingham Escorts()
Pingback: fotograf akershus()
Pingback: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: leki na erekcje()
Pingback: how to invest in stocks()
Pingback: Fuxion España Bilbao()
Pingback: healthy pizza()
Pingback: oral sex techniques()
Pingback: troie amatoriali italiane()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: Eurokastenwagen()
Pingback: harry styles sign of the times()
Pingback: sign of the times()
Pingback: I thought about this()
Pingback: harry styles sign of the times()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: ?????????????()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()