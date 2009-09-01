Back to Home Page

Conservative spokesman calls for Afghanistan pull-out!

by In the news Tuesday, September 1. 2009

Today in the Washington Post George Will called for most of the troops to be pulled out from Afghanistan. Here is a highlight…

“The war already is nearly 50 percent longer than the combined U.S. involvements in two world wars, and NATO assistance is reluctant and often risible. The U.S. strategy is “clear, hold and build.” Clear? Taliban forces can evaporate and then return, confident that U.S. forces will forever be too few to hold gains. Hence nation-building would be impossible even if we knew how…Afghanistan’s recent elections were called “crucial.” To what? They came, they went, they altered no fundamentals, all of which militate against American “success,” whatever that might mean. Creation of an effective central government? Afghanistan has never had one…U.S. forces are being increased by 21,000, to 68,000, bringing the coalition total to 110,000. About 9,000 are from Britain, where support for the war is waning. Counterinsurgency theory concerning the time and the ratio of forces required to protect the population indicates that, nationwide, Afghanistan would need hundreds of thousands of coalition troops, perhaps for a decade or more. That is inconceivable. So Instead, forces should be substantially reduced to serve a comprehensively revised policy: America should do only what can be done from offshore, using intelligence, drones, cruise missiles, airstrikes and small, potent Special Forces units, concentrating on the porous 1,500-mile border with Pakistan, a nation that actually matters…”

  • davidg

    Conservatives, with the notable exceptions of George Will and Pat Buchanan, backed the futile and pointless war in Iraq – and paid the price in the elections of 2006 and 2008. Afghanistan already has too many parallels to Viet Nam. It is already another quagmire. Obama will crash and burn if he continues to support the war there. His only hope is that conservatives will outdo him in enthusiasm for the war.

    • v person

      The big difference between Nam and Afghanistan is that the first was based on a myth that the commies were going to take over the world and we had to draw a line in the sand which led us to keep escalating. As it turns out the Viet Cong were not expansionist and mostly just wanted the west out so they could run their own affairs. Ooops…our bad.

      Afghanistan is different because it became the base for non native Afghans who used it to come after us, and there is no reason to think that if we leave now that base won’t recreate itself. I think our present military and the Obama Administration are smart enough to know they are not going to defeat the Pashtun Afghans on their own turf, so they won’t keep escalating towards an unachievable goal. No one has defeated the Pashtuns in their neighborhood since Alexander the Great, and neither will we unless we kill every last one of them.

      At the end of the day, after enough blood has been spilled, there will be a negotiated power sharing that will allow the Pashtuns to have control over the parts of Afghanistan they have always controlled, and we will leave them alone as long as they keep al Queda out. We won’t “win,” but we may be able to deny use of that area as a base to attack us from. That should have been our goal all along. “Nation building” is a very expensive fools errand in that part of the world, but fortunately the fools no longer run our government.

      • Delete the above post.

        Its just Dean sspewing his nonsense, I believe he is banned.

      • davidg

        I think you have expressed the last mistaken justification for the Afghan war:
        the terrorists will set up bases there.

        How much territory do you need to set up a “base?” Practically nothing.
        How many other places in Asia, or in the world for that matter, could just as easily be used to set up a “base?” Millions.
        What stops the terrorists from just going somewhere else? Nothing.

        Every excuse for this mistaken war evaporates under scrutiny.

        • v person

          I don’t agree. there are bases and then there are camps. Sure, a temporary camp can be set up anywhere. But I am talking about a safe haven where one can plan, communicate, train, and indoctrinate. That level of operation is hard to conceal. It requires protection from a Muslim government, or the complete absence of any government. I just don’t see very many places that fit that bill outside of Afpakistan.

          An independent terrorist cell can exist anywhere: London, Paris, New York, or Portland for that matter. But they can’t do that much harm absent a functional network with a brain center.

          Ultimately we will come to an accord with the Taliban/Pashtuns. That is how this can and will end. And I think this is where Petraeus and Obama are headed. We need to give them some time to draw down in Iraq, temporarily step things up in Afghanistan, and cut a deal. If we start hearing “victory” then it is time to pack up and get out, because that is not going to happen.

          • davidg

            I think your notion of a “hard to conceal … functional network with a brain center” is really just gibberish disguised as analysis. Terrorist organizations have existed everywhere including under the nose of legitimate governments, including our own. Afghanistan may be marginally safer for them, but not worth the cost to the US to eradicate them from there. They can just go elsewhere. With or without a stable government in Afghanistan, there will be terrorists.

          • v person

            “With or without a stable government in Afghanistan, there will be terrorists. ”

            I agree with that much.

  • Reper

    Give peace a chance…

  • Shorty Small

    Obama must know what is right. I think he served his country. I trust him to know what to do, not some guy who writes columns. He is our commander. We should listen and obey.

  • Anonymous

    I have been an ardent supporter of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. However, I must question whether or not the current Commander in Chief has the desire – or if there is still in America the political will – for the military to succeed. If we are going to continue letting the situation fester indefinitely, with no plan for winning, the I must question if it is worth the continued loss of human life. In other words, if we are just going to end up in another “helicopters over Hanoi” moment of shame anyway, why not just pull out now rather than see a few thousand more US troops die for nothing?

    This is very difficult for me to write. I do not advocate surrender. However, I have little confidence that Obama will make the decision to win.

  • Dave Porter

    Afghanistan is of little strategic importance to the US. We’d like not to have terrorist in safe havens there and we’d like for Afghanistan not to have negative impacts on our security interests in Pakistan, mostly the security of their nuclear weapons. Neither justifies a large (money and lives) US counterinsurgency and nation building effort in Afghanistan. The key phrase in Will’s op-ed is “Taliban forces can evaporate and then return, confident that U.S. forces will forever be too few to hold gains.” Will, I think, recognizes that the need for boots-on-the-ground soldiers is too great for the US to supply alone. We do, after all, have other more important national security priorities. But, IMHO, if other nations were to join the effort, such as China and Turkey, supplying the bulk of counterinsurgency troops (far, far more than the current level are need), we should continue to participate. Such a coalition probably will not develop soon, so, as Will calls for, we should reduce our military efforts in Afghanistan.

  • O O Thebox

    I believe that wars will always be a requirement of society as we know it. There are a variety of reasons from a to z in argument about it but it is a fact. What is different about this engagement than all of the others? Well everything and nothing, the generals and pentagon can advise us on the details. Geography, people, strategies, goals.

    What is also different about Iraq and Afghanistan? Iraq was Bush’s war and Afghanistan is BO’s war, fact. The left and the dems were all totally against Bush’s war and pressed every fring element in existence to protest it and fight against it with every drop of energy of their being. Now BO’s war is totally ignored (and ok) by the left and the dems. Why? because it is BO’s war.

    With this in mind here is an out of the box suggestion.

    Let us pull out of Afghanistan and hire the North Korean army to take over for us. We could pay them the same rate we are paying now and make it a win win situation. It would cure their money problems and give them something to do besides terrorize their neighbors. They could use their vast arsenal to clean up the country. when they are finished we could let them go home and star building a nation.

  • Rupert in Springfield

    You know, we used to know how to nation build. Actually quite a few countries knew how to do it and were quite successful at it. It’s called colonization.

    *Disclaimer* – Because I used the word *colonization* somewhere in my post that should be taken as meaning I am wholeheartedly in favour of colonization, slavery, rape and torture, and killing of children before eating them by our left wing friends. Use of any word in any statement or argument means you advocate whatever that word is, so yes, I eat kittens, I wholeheartedly support colonization of everything, especially if the people look at all different from me, and yes, I bail buckets of gasoline out of my car as a drive so as to improve its carbon foot printing.

    Now I am not advocating colonization however we might want to consider that it has a better record of success than nation building. I say that so as to give an idea of what sort of commitment, at least time wise, is required to nation build. It is not meant as advocacy.

    The closest thing we have to success in nation building rather than colonization would be Japan and Germany after WW2. But look at the commitment, we still have military bases in both countries. They are independent countries but we had a strong military presence in both of them for decades after the war. In essence this was not colonization, but it was a little bit heavier handed than whatever quickie nation building idea that seems to have captured the consciousness of our fast food diplomacy. In the end Germany and Japan were better off for our presence. The trade off was they lost quite a bit of their culture and were indoctrinated in ours and have our military stationed there to this day. That might not sit well with the warm and fuzzy crowd today, but it might be what is necessary. Am I advocating for that sort of thing? Not necessarily, but I am saying those who think success will come in a few short years and with a light touch are dreaming. George Bush said from day one this would be a very long commitment. Yes, we all know he was the stupidest person who ever lived, especially compared to our current dear leader, however he was right about the time assessment.

    Some diplomacy can be done quickly and on the cheap. Getting terrorists back to mocking us rather than fearing us would be an example of that. The Lockerbie bombers reception took mere moments to broadcast to the world. However I don’t think nation building is one of those things. That takes decades and unless we are willing to commit to that we should withdraw.

    • v person

      Colonization is about settling someone elses’ land with your people. I don’t know very many Americans who want to migrate to Afghanistan.

      Germany and Japan were defeated people flat on their backs. The Afgan Pashtuns have never been defeated and are far from being on their backs. I think we need a different model here.

      • davidg

        I think you are right about that: we need a new model.

        The Somalian model will do. After the first 300 Americans were blown up, Ronald Reagan realized what a mess Somalia was in and so he got out. Nearly 40 years later, we can see he was right to do that. The place is still a mess and probably always will be. We weren’t going to fix that ever. The world can quite capably put up with a few failed states. Afghanistan is surely such a one.

        • v person

          David, I have to question your historical fact checking. First, Reagan was elected 29 years ago, and served until 21 years back. If you go 40 years you are into Nixon.

          Second, The Somalia mess happened under Bush 1 and then Clinton. Nowhere near 300 Americans were killed. It wa more like a dozen.

          I think you mean Lebanon, where our marine barracks were blown up under Reagan’s administration, after which he did decide to turn tail and cut losses.

          Other than that, I agree the world always has, can and will continue to put up with failed states, and that Afghanistan is a mostly failed state. The problem I have with pulling out now is that we know for a fact this is the place where al Queda was first formed (with Reagan’s help no less) and where it grew to become a threat to us and others. And we know that threat is not imaginary or projected, since it manifested in NYC and the Pentagon. We managed to run al Queda out of the place, and they are now somewhat bottled up across the border in Pakistan. The Pakistanis at long last appear to be squeezing them from that side, so if we pull out now they can simply run back into Afghanistan and we are more or less back to status quo ante. Pakistan has functional nukes, so if we let al Queda have room to run and grow that is the place they are likely to get their hands on one. Given all this wouldn’t it be worth our while to stick this out a bit longer, keep the pressure on, try to get to a negotiated settlement with the Pashtuns, without whom al Queda is toast in that region?

          Plus, we are finally drawing down our forces in Iraq, which gives us some capacity to ramp up in Afghanistan and maybe achieve something worth our while.

          So sorry, I’m not with you on this. Too much is still at stake. We need to give a new strategy and new leadership a chance to succeed before we pack this one up.

          • davidg

            Yep, you are right. I got my Lebanon and Somalia mixed up, but I don’t think the lesson is any different whether you are looking at Lebanon or Somalia. We got out of both early, before we could mess things up too much. Good think we did or we would still be in both of them looking for a (what you call) “new strategy.”

            The die hards on the Viet Nam war still say we could have won it. Won what? It’s now a US trading partner and even George Bush visited there. The whole war was unnecessary.

            We can live with the Taliban too, and will eventually. We have made allies with worse. I think the notion that the Taliban were shielding al Queda is another Bush myth created to justify cowboy diplomacy. Al Queda operated, to the extent that word means anything in this context, in the outback areas of Afghanistan. The Taliban couldn’t control that area then any more than we can control it now. It is wild and woolly and uncontrollable by anyone. We are finding that out at great expense.

            Was Al Queda ever a threat in Afghanistan. I don’t buy the arguments for this. The critical flight training the 9/11 terrorists got was right here in the USA in our flight training schools. There was nothing comparable in Afghanistan. Sure, in Afghanistan there were schools or pockets of indoctrination schools, but the critical flight training skills were not learned there. Indoctrination schools can be set up anywhere. Perpetual war in Afghanistan won’t stop that.

            I think Pakistan provides a reason to get out of Afghanistan. We drove the Taliban into Pakistan. Just a month or two ago we were afraid the Taliban would take over Pakistan and get its nuclear weapons. Well, the Taliban were harmless in Afghanistan, let them go back there and have it. We have given them a reason to expand their horizons which they would likely never have conceived on their own. Pakistan is a troublesome spot for a lot of reasons; it only gets worse when we try to solve the Afghanistan problem by driving it into Pakistan.

            Our best new strategy in Afghanistan would be the same thing we did in Lebanon, Somalia, and finally in Viet Nam: just get out.

