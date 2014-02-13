by In the news

Cover Oregon scandal goes national (again) — ABC News, Fox

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

The Cover Oregon scandal made the top front page on Fox News website this morning (Artcile: Web of scrutiny: Questions mount over ObamaCare site that enrolled ZERO) as well as a story on ABC Newss website (Article: Congressman calls for Cover Oregon investigation). Cover Oregon continues to make national headlines for its gross failures and cover-ups.

How much of our lives would be improved if we would have listened to Rep. Patrick Sheehan.