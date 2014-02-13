Back to Home Page

Cover Oregon scandal goes national (again) — ABC News, Fox

by In the news Thursday, February 13. 2014

coveroregonCover Oregon scandal goes national (again) — ABC News, Fox
By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

The Cover Oregon scandal made the top front page on Fox News website this morning (Artcile: Web of scrutiny: Questions mount over ObamaCare site that enrolled ZERO) as well as a story on ABC Newss website (Article: Congressman calls for Cover Oregon investigation). Cover Oregon continues to make national headlines for its gross failures and cover-ups.

How much of our lives would be improved if we would have listened to Rep. Patrick Sheehan.

  • guest

    Oregon loves dreamers and since 1987, schemers. Pity!

  • .

    Katzenjammer Kids Kudos to Kitzhaber whom we might regard as having expired from public exhibition when they did.

  • .

    As ‘right’ minded Oregonian’s may recall yet DEMonstated a failure to so – the “Kitzhaber Principle” was ‘flashed’ in his first term, but Goldschmidt-dernit ignored by what’s left, thinking perhaps, it was jest in loin with Bud Clark ‘fallacies’ – and, no threat whatsoever to Oregon’s dignity and Tom McCall efficacy.

    After all, were we not the Gaza Strip between Californicatusum and Warshingtonges dictatorial leftist regimes ‘n schemes?

    Yeah, right!

    Today, as SOS Brown sashays, you still gotta love me but’so whine not enRon Wyden ‘prom date’ Jeff Merkley into cohabiting along in the Peoples Steppes of Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell, Barbara Boxer, Diane Feinstein, Nancy Pelosi, Christine Gregoire, Jay Inslee and Oregon’s vainglorious Mahonia hallers caterwauling since 1987.

    Blah humbug! Oregon is in dire need of making a right turn ASAP.

    We can do it now by defrocking Kitzhaber of his Robespierre arrogance in November – and recalling his clothes to laundry, leaving nothing on to conceal his malfeasance.

