HD25 candidate switches from Democrat to Independent

by In the news Wednesday, March 12. 2014

Chuck Lee_thb

by NW Spotlight

The Oregonian and the Statesman Journal are reporting that Keizer resident Chuck Lee has entered the Oregon House District 25 race as an Independent candidate. He would then face the winner of the Republican primary between Bill Post and Barbara Jensen in the November election to replace Rep. Kim Thatcher (R), who is running for state senate.

Chuck Lee was the 2006 Democratic candidate against Rep. Kim Thatcher for HD25. Thatcher won that election.

Lee’s current candidate statement of organization with the Oregon Secretary of State, dated 3/11/2014, shows his party affiliation as Democrat.

2006 Voters' Pamphlet

2006 Voters’ Pamphlet – click to enlarge

  • Click here to view full page from 2006 Voters’ Pamphlet
  • Click here to view entire Nov 2006 Voters’ Pamplet (Marion Co.)

