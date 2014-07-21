Independent Party of Oregon releases 2014 Primary results

by In the news

Independent Party of Oregon

SALEM – 7/21/2014 – Republicans ran the table in this year’s Independent Party of Oregon Primary Election, winning 8 races that were contested between Republican and Democratic candidates, including the Oregon Governor’s race. This result reversed the trend of 2 years ago, when Democratic candidates won most of the contested races on the IPO ballot.



“As a group, the Republicans appeared to invest more time and resources into this election than did the Democrats. Oregon Right to Life sent out mailers in several districts, and the candidates themselves appeared to be working harder on outreach,” said Party Secretary, Sal Peralta.

“This nomination could be a double-edged sword for some of our Republican candidates, since several of the policy goals prioritized by our members such as campaign finance disclosure, contribution limits, and ensuring that tax credits given for economic development return more benefit to the public than they cost, are issues that Republican leaders have opposed at the national level.”



1712 members prepared ballots and participated in the IPO survey, and 1140 members returned ballots this year, an increase 525 votes relative to 2 years ago.



Participation Rates:





2014 2012 Ballots Prepared 1712 1271 Votes Cast 1140 615





GOVERNOR

Dennis Richardson 677

John Kitzhaber 413



US SENATE

Jeff Merkley 652



US CONGRESS CD 3

James Buchal 25*





OREGON HOUSE

DISTRICT 10

David Gomberg 6



DISTRICT 22

Matt Geiger 11



DISTRICT 23

Alex Polikoff 6

Beth Jones 27



DISTRICT 24

Ken Moore 10



DISTRICT 25

Chuck Lee 17



DISTRICT 26

John Davis 10



DISTRICT 30*

Dan Mason TBD

Kyle Markley TBD

Joe Gallegos TBD



DISTRICT 39

Bill Kennemer 23



DISTRICT 46

Alissa Keny-Guyer 9



DISTRICT 51

Jodi Bailey 19

Shemia Fagan 15



DISTRICT 52

Mark Johnson 38

Stephanie Nystrom 10



DISTRICT 54

Knute Buehler 27

Craig Wilhelm 14





OREGON SENATE

DISTRICT 3

Dave Dotterer 57

Alan Bates 52



DISTRICT 10

Jackie Winters 19



DISTRICT 13

Kim Thatcher 25

Ryan Howard 13



DISTRICT 15

Bruce Starr TBD

Chuck Riley TBD



DISTRICT 16

Drew Kaza 13



DISTRICT 17

Elizabeth Hayward 12



DISTRICT 20

Alan Olsen 27

Jamie Damon 23



DISTRICT 26

Chuck Thomsen 65

Robert Bruce 24



JACKSON COUNTY COMMISSIONER, POS 3



Clay Bearnson 38

Kevin Talbert 58

Richardson Survey Results

84.9% Requiring that political advertisements identify their main sources of funding. 81.4% Increasing vocational training opportunities for students in high school and community college. 77.4% Ensuring that tax dollars spent to encourage economic development return more benefits to the public than they cost. 70.8% Establishing limits on political campaign contributions. 66.0% The state should look at ways to make college more affordable. 64.3% Protecting farmland and increasing diversity of agricultural products. 64.4% Reforming the state primary election so that more voters can participate. 57.6% Providing tax credits to employers that engage in new construction for the purpose of expanding their workforce in Oregon. 48.9% Requiring labels on food containing genetically modified organisms.



Kitzhaber Survey Results

Top performing issues among Kitzhaber voters.

86.5% Establishing limits on political campaign contributions. 90.7% Requiring that political advertisements identify their main sources of funding. 84.7% Increasing vocational training opportunities for students in high school and community college. 81.1% The state should look at ways to make college more affordable. 78.7% Ensuring that tax dollars spent to encourage economic development return more benefits to the public than they cost. 79/9% Reforming the state primary election so that more voters can participate. 70.0% Protecting farmland and increasing diversity of agricultural products. 66.8% Requiring labels on food containing genetically modified organisms. 47.0% Providing tax credits to employers that engage in new construction for the purpose of expanding their workforce in Oregon.

OVERALL INDEPENDENTS FAVOR

83.7% – Requiring that political advertisements identify their main sources of funding.

79.0% – Increasing vocational training opportunities for students in high school and community college

74.4% – Ensuring that tax dollars spent to encourage economic development return more benefits to the public than they cost.

73.4% – Establishing limits on political campaign contributions.

68.3% – The state should look at ways to make college more affordable.

66.5% – Reforming the state primary election so that more voters can participate.

63.6% – Protecting farmland and increasing diversity of agricultural products.

63.5% – Reducing government spending.

53.5% – Requiring labels on food containing genetically modified organisms.

51.2% – Providing tax credits to employers that engage in new construction for the purpose of expanding their workforce in Oregon.

About the IPO Election:

The Independent Party member survey and primary election took place from July 7 – 19. The IPO sent an 8 page voters guide to all member households that included candidate biographies and instructions on how to download a ballot online. The primary consisted of a member survey and a vote.

The member survey included all ballots prepared by individual voters, regardless of whether they returned their ballot. The vote only included only signed ballots returned to the IPO via mail, fax, email, or personal delivery.

This release contains the results of our member survey. The results of our election, which involves the processing of physical ballots, will be released on Monday morning.

About the Independent Party:

The Independent Party of Oregon (IPO) is Oregon’s 3rd largest political party with more than 100,000 members. The Party was founded in 2007 after Democrats and Republicans passed legislation that made it harder to run for public office and removed the word “independent” on all ballots and voter registration cards.

The IPO does not adhere to rigid ideology that characterizes many “3rd party” movements in Oregon and America and is not affiliated with any other party on any level (international, national, state). Instead, we recruit candidates from across the political spectrum. Candidates who are not members of the Independent Party are required to agree with the party’s agenda and are expected to champion one or more legislative goals of the party, as determined by the party’s membership.

Errata:

The caucus did not release results for Oregon House District 30 or Senate District 15, due to a glitch on the ballot that resulted in HD 30 Libertarian candidate, Kyle Markley, not being listed for a portion of the election. Balloting in that race closed at 5 pm on Saturday, but voters were given 3 extra business days to return their ballots.