Hatfield documentary premieres September 7

Oregon Historical Society
Portland State University and Oregon Historical Society to Host Events
Portland, OR – A feature-length documentary film highlighting the life and legacy of the late Governor and United States Senator Mark O. Hatfield will premiere Sunday, September 7, 2014, in Portland. The film, The Gentleman of the Senate: Oregon’s Mark Hatfield, uses extensive interviews with former staff and Senate colleagues of Hatfield to tell the story of his public service career.
“Senator Mark Hatfield’s legacy as a compassionate leader is considered one of Oregon’s greatest gifts to this country and the world,” said Rick Dancer, an executive producer of the project and long-time TV journalist from Eugene. “The story of Mark Hatfield is about his approach to leadership, the lives he influenced, and his involvement in iconic moments in history. There are important lessons here for today’s leaders and the citizens who elect them.”
The film will premiere Sunday, September 7 at 4:00 p.m. at Portland State University’s Lincoln Performance Hall at 1620 SW Park Avenue. A reception with the film makers will follow at the Oregon Historical Society at 1200 SW Park Avenue. More information on The Hatfield Project and instructions on how to purchase tickets to the premiere can be found at www.HatfieldFilm.com.
The film was produced by The Hatfield Project, a 501(c)(3) organization created to chronicle Senator Hatfield’s career and legacy. The premiere will help support distribution of the film with copies donated to schools and public libraries in Oregon. Additional showings of the film are scheduled at Willamette University and are being planned for other colleges across Oregon. The film’s executive producers are Rick Dancer, Kevin Curry, and Devon Lyon.
