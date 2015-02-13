Kitzhaber scandal spills to House in new mailing

by In the news

Kitzhaber scandal spills to House member Val Hoyle in new mailing

By Political Update,

The “GovernorKitzhaber-CylviaHayes-LowCarbonFuel” scandal has officially broken out into House members with a mailing to citizens in Representative Val Hoyle’s district. Oregon Catalyst is the first to showcase the mailing being sent as we speak. View the mail piece here. The mailing is from the vigilant folks at Session Watch a project of the Oregon Capitol Watch Foundation.

Below is some of the wording of the Val Hoyle/Gov. Kitzhaber peice: