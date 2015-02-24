Oregon senate Dems raise car insurance costs, pay back trial lawyer donors

Oregon Senate Republicans
Senate Democrats Pass Bill Increasing Transportation Costs
SB 411 Lines the Pockets of Trial Lawyers at the Expense of Oregon Families
Salem, OR – Today, the Oregon Senate passed SB 411 in a partisan vote, sending a $110 bill to Oregon families for higher auto insurance premiums. SB 411, part of a Portland-centric anti-transportation agenda set by the Democrat supermajority, raises auto insurance costs for working Oregon families trying to get to work and school.
“SB 411, alongside the hidden gas tax passed in the Senate last week, increases transportation costs at the expense of Oregonians and fails to prioritize maintaining safe roads, signaling rough roads ahead,” said Senator Fred Girod (R-Stayton). “This is nothing more than another unfunded mandate on Oregonians trying to make ends meet.”
The bill would increase the minimum amount of liability insurance required for Oregon drivers, pricing low-income working families out of basic transportation needs. It also increases the amount of potential damages, giving trial lawyers a significant pay raise through insurance claims at the expense of Oregonians.
“This bill takes money out of the pockets of Oregon families, limiting their disposable income,” explained Senator Ted Ferrioli (R-John Day), “and puts that money into the pockets of trial lawyers eager to make an extra buck off everyday citizens.”
Senate Republicans are concerned that Portland-centric transportation mandates, designed to increase the cost of driving in order to force more Oregonians into mass transit options, disproportionately harms low-income and rural Oregonians with fewer transportation options.
“We’ve already passed one hidden gas tax in the Senate,” said Senator Jeff Kruse (R-Roseburg). “Why are we placing another financial burden on working Oregon families when they’re getting nothing – in particular, much-needed improvements to roads and bridges – in return?”
