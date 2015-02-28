Oregon Republican Party elects new officers

by NW Spotlight
The Oregon Republican Party elected new officers today at the Monarch Hotel in Clackamas.
Bill Currier is the new Oregon Republican Party Chair. He had previously been serving as Vice Chair. Jeff Mapes at the Oregonian reported that Art Robinson had decided not to run for a second term as chairman.
Congratulations to the new ORP officers!
h/t Denise Quinn Nanke for the updates!
