Back to Home Page

Oregon Republican Party elects new officers

by In the news Saturday, February 28. 2015

ORGOP press release logo

by NW Spotlight

The Oregon Republican Party elected new officers today at the Monarch Hotel in Clackamas.

Bill Currier is the new Oregon Republican Party Chair. He had previously been serving as Vice Chair. Jeff Mapes at the Oregonian reported that Art Robinson had decided not to run for a second term as chairman.

New ORP Officers_Feb 2015

Congratulations to the new ORP officers!

h/t Denise Quinn Nanke for the updates!

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 05:52 | Posted in Oregon Republican Party, Uncategorized | 167 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)