Calling All Sex Offenders: Oregon Awaits

by Larry Huss

Are you a sexual deviant? Are you a serial rapist? A child molester? A sexual predator? Well welcome to Oregon, the government has got your back.

Have you repeatedly raped a thirteen year old child over a three year period? Well you could be Oregon’s governor. Have you pursued teenage boys in the public restrooms of City Hall? Well you could be Portland’s mayor. Have you been accused of unwanted sexual aggression, touching, fondling, or kissing? You could be a congressman or senator from Oregon. Do you insist on placing your paramours on the public payroll and using taxpayer money for sexual liaisons across the country? You could be a Multnomah county commissioner, or for that matter any number of state legislators.



Hey, don’t worry about those pesky registration requirements as a sex offender. It’s just a formality and Oregon government will bury your registration in a data base that no one from the public ever sees – that is if they even ask you to register.

A recent report by KATU’s Joe Douglass noted:

“Oregon now has the most sex offenders per capita in the U.S. according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which in June released a map showing the state had 713 sex offenders per 100,000 residents. Nationwide it showed there were 262 offenders per 100,000 people.”

Oregon, at 713 sex offenders per 100,000, is nearly three times the national average of sex offenders per 100,000 residents. When Mr. Douglass notes that Oregon is in first place, it’s not by a little, rather it is by a lot. The next closest state is Arkansas, home of former President Bill Clinton (naturally) with 515 per 100,000.

Mr. Douglass continues:

“KATU’s On Your Side Investigators discovered more than 98 percent of Oregon’s sex offenders are not listed publicly and thousands are not complying with the law.

“Oregon State Police (OSP), the agency that oversees sex offenders, also admitted in July the state isn’t following several federal requirements.

“’Our sex offender laws are very weak compared to most states,’ Portland Police Officer Bridget Sickon told KATU Thursday.”

The story continues that a search of the publicly accessible data bases showed there were nine sex offenders within a mile of the KATU building. However, a search of the data bases not available to the public indicated that there were in fact 159 deviants within a mile radius of KATU – over seventeen times as many as the public is allowed to know.

Yes, despite resistance by the current governor while she was a state senator, Oregon does have a version of Jessica’s Law (mandatory minimum sentences for sex offenders). It also has a version of Megan’s Law (registration by sex offenders) although, according to the KATU story, that registration is kept from the public for whom it was designed to protect. Go figure.

With a population of over 4 million people, Oregon is home to over 28,500 sex offenders. Where do they all live? Well, other than the ones who populate state and local government, it is probable that one or more of them live in your neighborhood – one lives in our neighborhood. But given the fact that the average citizen cannot access a large part of the information on sex offenders, you will probably never know. I suppose we are fortunate because our sex offender is publicly identified and the Clackamas Sheriff’s Office has, on more than one occasion, alerted the neighborhood to his presence.

So if you are a sexual predator, a pervert, or a serial rapist, pack your bags and move on out to Oregon – Portland in particular – where you will be met with open arms and a decided government effort to shield your crimes from the public. After you are here for a short while, you might just as well run for public office – others have and successfully.

There are a lot of things that a state can strive to be. But when you are number one in sex offenders and number 43 in education maybe it is time to get rid of the loons who run Oregon.