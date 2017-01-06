Secretary Richardson to Welcome Immigrants into Citizenship at Naturalization Ceremony in Portland

by In the news

By NW Spotlight

PORTLAND, OR. — At his first public appearance since his Oath of Office, Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson will officially welcome newly naturalized citizens and congratulate them on becoming Americans. The ceremony takes place on Friday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office at 1455 NW Overton St., Portland.

“We are a nation of immigrants, and we must continue to celebrate the diversity that strengthens the fabric of our communities,” Richardson said. “Naturalized citizens honor and value their rights and responsibilities as American citizens. We ought to recognize the importance of all voices in our society.”

Other elected officials and community leaders will attend the event. This ceremony is open to the media. All press is requested to arrive at 1:45pm and all inquiries should be directed to Michael Calcagno, Communications Director for Secretary Richardson at 503–866–7124.