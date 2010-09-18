Oregon AG gets guilty plea voter fraud case

ATTORNEY GENERAL JOHN KROGER AND SECRETARY OF STATE KATE BROWN ANNOUNCE GUILTY PLEA IN VOTER FRAUD CASE
Attorney General Kroger Press Release,
September 15, 2010
Lafayette Frederick Keaton pleaded guilty to two counts of making a false statement in violation of state elections law
Attorney General John Kroger and Secretary of State Kate Brown today announced the successful prosecution of a Portland man accused of repeatedly casting ballots in the name of his dead son.
“Violating elections law will not be tolerated,” said Attorney General Kroger.
“I am pleased that Mr. Keaton admitted his guilt today and will be held accountable for his actions,” said Secretary of State Brown. “Protecting the integrity of our elections is one of my most important jobs. As the General Election nears, voters should trust that any attempt to vote illegally will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Lafayette Frederick Keaton (DOB: 10-27-1929) of 3540 N. Mississippi Ave. in Portland pleaded guilty today in Marion County Circuit Court to two counts of making a false statement under election laws in violation of ORS 260.715. Each count is a Class C felony. Keaton is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18. Keaton previously pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and Social Security fraud. Sentencing on the federal charges is scheduled for Nov. 15 in U.S. District Court in Portland.
Keaton also must pay $5,000 to the Oregon Department of Justice to cover the cost of the investigation and perform 160 hours of community service.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Eugene Ebersole prosecuted the case for the Oregon Department of Justice in conjunction with the Social Security Administration Office of Investigations and the United States Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Attorney General John Kroger leads the Oregon Department of Justice. The Department’s mission is to fight crime and fraud, protect the environment, improve child welfare, promote a positive business climate, and defend the rights of all Oregonians.
