Dorchester makes big move to the Capital

By NW Spotlight,

Oregon’s longest standing independent political conference called Dorchester, an amazing 53 year tradition, is moving from Seaside Oregon to the town at the heart of Oregon politics — Salem. The Conference is happening at the Salem Convention Center on Saturday March 2-3rd, 2017. The big keynote speaker will be announced soon. Here is the early line-up.

– Lori Chavez-DeRemer : Mayor of Happy Valley: 2017 Dorchester Rising Star

– Mayor Shane Bemis : Mayor of Gresham: Former Dorchester Rising Star

– Bud Pierce : Former Republican candidate for Governor: Moderating a session on reaching out to minority voters

– Dennis Richardson : Oregon Secretary of State: Friday night Headliner!

More details here: