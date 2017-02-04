Back to Home Page

Republican Party Announces HD 18 Nominating Convention

by In the news Saturday, February 4. 2017

Oregon Republican Party Chairman Bill Currier has issued an official call to the Precinct Committee Persons from HD 18 to convene a nominating convention to fill the vacancy in HD 18. The convention must choose three to five candidates to present to a joint meeting of the Clackamas and Marion County Commissions to be held at a later date. Event details are as follows:

February 18, 2017
9:00 AM

Donald Fire Station
20909 Feller St NE
Donald, OR 97020

Read the Official Call
Read the Agenda
Read the Filing Form

