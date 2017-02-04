Republican Party Announces HD 18 Nominating Convention

Oregon Republican Party Chairman Bill Currier has issued an official call to the Precinct Committee Persons from HD 18 to convene a nominating convention to fill the vacancy in HD 18. The convention must choose three to five candidates to present to a joint meeting of the Clackamas and Marion County Commissions to be held at a later date. Event details are as follows:
February 18, 2017
9:00 AM
Donald Fire Station
20909 Feller St NE
Donald, OR 97020
Read the Official Call
Read the Agenda
Read the Filing Form