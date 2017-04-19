Thomas Jefferson Award winner TBA on radio today

by In the news



By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

The 17th annual Thomas Jefferson Award winner will be announced on the Jayne Carroll Radio Program on KUIK 1360 today at prime drive time 5:00pm. All Oregonians can listen in live via the internet at KUIK1360.com. The coveted Thomas Jefferson Award is a 17 year tradition of the Taxpayer Association of Oregon (since 1999) and the Oregon Executive Club (since 1975). The distinguished Thomas Jefferson Award is given for Oregonians who advance the principles of individual liberties and limited government. Previous winners have been Dennis Richardson, Steve Buckstien, Dorothy English, Don McIntire and many more. It is an honor to announce the the winner on the legendary Jayne Carroll Radio program as Jayne Carroll has been a longtime on-air voice in Oregon for 17 years!Tune in at 5:00pm on the radio (KUIK 1360 AM) or online at KUIK1360.com to hear the 2017 Thomas Jefferson Award announcement.

