Lars Larson: America’s messed up voting system

by In the news

How is it possible that America’s banks can track billions of dollars, yet we can’t get an election right?

It’s amazing to me. We are a vast, technological country. We’ve got banks that can track a Visa transaction from the other side of the planet. But, bring it down to election voting machines and the government’s incompetence rises to the surface.

We’ve already got reports of voting irregularities and the election hasn’t even been held. We’ve had irregularities in North Carolina, in Virginia, and in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada. Of course, there is where you’ve got a real problem. The County Commission includes the son of Harry Reid. It includes a lot of technicians working on those voting machines who are represented by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

Does anyone expect that American should have faith in this messed up voting system? I certainly don’t.

