North Korea is the face of Saddam Hussein still in power

By Taxpayer Foundation of Oregon Foreign Affairs analysis

North Korea’s recent firing into South Korea is perfect example of what life would be like if Saddam Hussein was still in power. Provocations are part of the violent character of a dictator and with North Korea’s Kim Jong-il we see that this life threatening habit can last an entire lifetime. The same was with Saddam. Iraq fired upon Allied aircraft over 600 times during the No-Fly Zone patrols. Saddam executed scientists and experts who cooperated with the United Nations and kicked out UN monitors as part of his dozen U.N. infractions. Every time North Korea acts belligerently it endangers local populations, stresses military forces, damages markets, and weakens international organizations which seem feckless at providing a significant response or solution. Right now, South Korea and the United Nations need to find that elusive effective solutions to prevent such future provocations.

For the United States, it was ten years ago dealing with a more belligerent dictator in Saddam Hussein. This was because Saddam had a history of overt warfare by attacking his own people to the North, his neighbors to the East in Iran and to the South in Kuwait. If one wishes to estimate what life would be like if Saddam was still in power, one needs to then look at events in Korea and imagine them on a more grand scale. These events need to be taken in consideration as elected officials make critical decisions on when governments should use force to stop a threat.

OPEN QUESTION: What is the best way that South Korea, the United States or the United Nations should handle this provocation?