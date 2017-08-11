Back to Home Page

The RAISE Act is mighty revealing

by Eric Shierman Friday, August 11. 2017

The RAISE Act is an anti-immigration bill sponsored by Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and David Perdue of Georgia. It contains some interesting ideas about changing our selection process from a family-based system to a merit-based system, but the main purpose of the law is to cut legal immigration in half.

Immigration is probably the most central wedge-issue in American politics today. It explains how we ended up with the peculiar President we have, and this subject highlights changing political dynamics that are bigger than the mere moment of the 2016 election.

When I first started writing for the Oregon Catalyst back in 2011, I’d tackle a topic like this by composing a two-thousand-word piece covering every aspect of the matter and then move on to other issues. Instead, I plan to write about immigration frequently, breaking the controversy down into small chunks that are more likely to get read.

When I apply my free-market, limited-government worldview to immigration, it makes me pro-immigration. In the past, my conservative friends would reply that they have no problem with legal immigration. They just hate illegal immigration.

Doubting their sincerity, I would sometimes call my friends’ bluff. If legal immigration is a good thing, then shall we stop making that good thing illegal? The same friends of mine who doubt the ability of the folks in Washington DC to centrally plan our economy would give me answers that in effect amounted to: “the smart folks in Washington DC know the right amount of labor to enter our country.” Too many Republicans love heavy-handed federal regulations when it comes to immigration.

The RAISE Act presents one of these revealing moments. How many people who have been telling us how much they like legal immigration will support cutting our legal immigration quotas in half?

Eric Shierman lives in Salem and is the Author of A Brief History of Political Cultural Change

 

  • John Fairplay

    This article doesn’t say much. You should go back to the 2000-word essay format. Readers will still not get anything, but at least they won’t feel like you just mailed it in because you were on deadline or something.

    It’s probably important to remember that “limited government” does not mean “no government.”

    • Eric Shierman

      I think readers will get the topic of today, my pointing out that this bill is about cutting legal immigration in half. Limited government may not mean no government, but it probably doesn’t mean needlessly interfering in the freedom of employers to hire whomever they choose from a world of talent.

  • Chris Hawes

    I have to say your short essays don’t appear any better constructed than your long ones. As with most things, your Libertarian ideals fall flat when applied to the world we actually inhabit. If all the world’s economies were equal, an open borders/unlimited immigration policy would be fine. People could choose to live and work where they liked, based on weather preference, local cuisine, and who has the best beer.

    Since all economies are not equal, such a policy would be foolish. If you are going to write frequently about immigration, how about you start with a rational, logical explanation of your support for the current level of 1 million people per year, and the fact that most of them are coming courtesy of the family reunification chain immigration brought about by the 1965 legislation?

