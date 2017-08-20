Not forgetting the three who died in Charlottesville

by In the news

By Jason Williams,

The Charlottesville death of Heather Heyer represents a threat to our right to protest from violence, and the troopers (H.Jay Cullen, Berke M.M. Bates) represent our rights to be protected from political harassment and violence. Trump and Fox News chose to focus on other things this week, but I did not want to miss the moment to honor the Men in Blue and stand by Freedom of Speech in the Charlottesville tragedy anniversary week. It matters to me because in Oregon we never know if our rights today will be the same tomorrow. Of all the important ramifications and debate of Charlotesville the fact remains that these three lost their lives. I hope my clumsy artwork honors them.

— Jason Williams is the founder and Executive Director of the Taxpayer Association of Oregon