Back to Home Page

Not forgetting the three who died in Charlottesville

by In the news Sunday, August 20. 2017

By Jason Williams,

The Charlottesville death of Heather Heyer represents a threat to our right to protest from violence, and the troopers (H.Jay Cullen, Berke M.M. Bates) represent our rights to be protected from political harassment and violence.    Trump and Fox News chose to focus on other things this week, but I did not want to miss the moment to honor the Men in Blue and stand by Freedom of Speech in the Charlottesville tragedy anniversary week.  It matters to me because in Oregon we never know if our rights today will be the same tomorrow.   Of all the important ramifications and debate of Charlotesville the fact remains that these three lost their lives.   I hope my clumsy artwork honors them.

— Jason Williams is the founder and Executive Director of the Taxpayer Association of Oregon

Post to Twitter Post to Facebook Post to LinkedIn Post to Reddit

Posted by at 02:58 | Posted in Uncategorized | 2 Comments |Email This Post Email This Post |Print This Post Print This Post
Back to Home Page
  • redbean

    “Trump and Fox News chose to focus on other things this week” – please explain what this means.

  • Oregon Engineer

    Totally unnecessary deaths mostly due to the decisions made by the city of Charlottesville. So who cares what Fox news reports as it is the same as ABC, NBC,CBS, CNN aka mainstream media.

Stay Tuned...

Stay up to date with the latest political news and commentary from Oregon Catalyst through daily email updates:

Prefer another subscription option? Subscribe to our RSS Feed, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.

Twitter Facebook

No Thanks (close this box)