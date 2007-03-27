Numbers on Smith/DeFazio poll

A poll by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee was featured by The Oregonian this morning. It showed:
Very Favorable— Smith- 21% DeFazio-24%
Somewhat Fav.— Smith – 35% DeFazio-29%
Somewhat Unfav.— Smith –12% DeFazio – 8%
Very Unfavorable— Smith – 13% DeFazio – 11%
No Opinion— Smith – 12% DeFazio – 17%
Never Heard— Smith – 7% DeFazio – 12% (who are these people?)
How ____ is doing?
Excellent Smith 2% DeFazio 18%
Good Smith 34% DeFazio 30%
Fair Smith 31% DeFazio 19%
Poor Smith 12% DeFazio 12%
Don’t Know Smith 11% DeFazio 20%
Margin of error +/- 4%
Please read the entire article and commentary entitled DeFazio could take on Smith, poll shows.
