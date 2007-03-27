Numbers on Smith/DeFazio poll

by In the news

A poll by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee was featured by The Oregonian this morning. It showed:

Very Favorable— Smith- 21% DeFazio-24%

Somewhat Fav.— Smith – 35% DeFazio-29%

Somewhat Unfav.— Smith –12% DeFazio – 8%

Very Unfavorable— Smith – 13% DeFazio – 11%

No Opinion— Smith – 12% DeFazio – 17%

Never Heard— Smith – 7% DeFazio – 12% (who are these people?)

How ____ is doing?

Excellent Smith 2% DeFazio 18%

Good Smith 34% DeFazio 30%

Fair Smith 31% DeFazio 19%

Poor Smith 12% DeFazio 12%

Don’t Know Smith 11% DeFazio 20%

Margin of error +/- 4%

