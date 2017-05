Allen Alley Official Announcement for Republican State Chair

by In the news

Allen Alley To Seek Oregon Republican Party Chairmanship

Tigard, Ore. – Allen Alley, founder of Pixelworks and former Republican candidate for Governor, announced today that he will run for the position of Oregon Republican Party Chair. The election will be held at the Biennial Organizational Meeting on January 22nd.“Oregon is confronting serious problems,” said Alley, “and the Republican Party is the Party of solutions. The Party’s values of fiscal restraint, private sector growth, transparency, and accountability are exactly in tune with the Oregon electorate. I am excited about bringing this message to the people of Oregon,” Allen Alley said in a statement today.

Alley’s candidacy for Oregon GOP Chair enjoys a broad base of support. “Allen Alley is exactly the right person for this job,” said Bob Tiernan, the retiring Republican Party Chairman. “He will bring a wealth of ideas, energy, and private sector experience to help solve the problems Oregon faces today. The work he did on the Oregon Transformation Project is a great example of his leadership style.”

Oregon Second District Congressman Greg Walden agrees with this sentiment. “We are very fortunate to have a person of Allen’s personal character and business expertise offering to lead the Party during a time when Oregon faces so many difficult problems,” Walden said. “As the State Central Committee contemplates the next chairman, I hope they will see that Allen brings fresh and dynamic ideas and can articulate to the people of Oregon that Republican ideas and values can help all of our citizens.”

Alley, 56, has lived in Oregon since 1992. After an 8 year stint with Wilsonville-based InFocus Systems, he founded Pixelworks, a developer of semiconductors for use in flat panel TVs and projectors. He lives in Lake Oswego with Debbie, his wife of 28 years. They have three children.

The Oregon Republican Party is governed by the State Central Committee, a body representing 36 County Party organizations. The Biennial Organizational Meeting will be held on Saturday January 22nd from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM at the Monarch Hotel and Conference Center in Clackamas. The Chairman and other Party officials will be elected at that time for two year terms.