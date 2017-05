Gary Wilhelms to Return to Capitol as House Republicans’ Chief of Staff

by In the news

OREGON HOUSE REPUBLICANS

Capitol Veteran Has Served as Legislator, Leader and Top Staffer

House Republican Leader Kevin Cameron (R-Salem) announced today that Gary Wilhelms will return to the Capitol and serve as his Chief of Staff. He will start his new position next week.

“I’m excited and grateful to have a respected statesman set aside his retirement to help lead our caucus and staff,” Rep. Cameron said. “With the Oregon House tied between the parties, relationships make all the difference. Gary has the experience and integrity our caucus needs to have a successful legislative session.”

Wilhelms is well-known in the Capitol and throughout state government. He served four sessions in the Oregon House of Representatives, and was the House Republican Leader during the 1979 session. After working 17 years as a telecommunications industry representative, he was an assistant to Senate President Brady Adams and House Speaker Lynn Snodgrass.

Wilhelms served as a redistricting consultant to House Republicans during the 2001 session, and was Chief of Staff to House Speaker Karen Minnis from 2003 to 2006. He later served on the Public Commission on the Legislature and was most recently a member of the Government Ethics Commission. He is a recent graduate of Eastern Oregon University.

“I’m pleased to return to the Capitol under these historic circumstances,” Wilhelms said. “I look forward to working with Rep. Cameron and House Republican members and sharing my experience and knowledge of the legislative process. I also look forward to working with the Democrats to help find common ground and solutions for Oregon.”