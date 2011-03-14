Average OEA teachers union bosses’ salary exceeds $145,000

It seems there is quite a disparity between what union leaders make versus what our hard-working teachers are earning. Yet whenever we seem to have a budget deficit, it’s always the teachers who face potential layoffs.
The average Oregon schoolteacher is forced to pay around $800 per year in dues to the Oregon Education Association, a teachers union.
The average salary of a public school teacher in 2008-2009 was $54,085.00.
That same year, the OEA reported total revenue of $22 million.
Where does all that money go?
Well, first off, to their lucrative salaries & benefits.
What’s more? The OEA reported a total employee expense of $23.26 million for salaries, deferred compensation and benefits, putting their 2008 total expenditures at $33.79 million.
When is the last time you heard of a union leader being laid off due to budget cuts?
Oregon Transformation is a joint project between the House and Senate Republican caucuses and Third Century Solutions. Co-chaired by Allen Alley and Rep. Dennis Richardson, the project’s mission is to build a budget for the next biennium that will put Oregon on a track back to economic health, business growth, and a substantially improved jobs outlook.
