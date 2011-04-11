Atlas Shrugged movie opens April 15th in two Portland area theaters

Thanks to great interest in Portland, the Atlas Shrugged movie distributor has now booked the film in two Portland area theaters:
Fox Tower in downtown Portland
Regal Bridgeport in Tigard
Advance ticket sales for both theaters the week of April 15th through April 21st are now available here.
Showtimes: Five times daily at each theater.
[update: April 15th Fox Tower 7:25pm show is sold out]
If you want to follow the Portland debut details on Facebook, go here.
Click “Attending” to show your interest and support for showing the film in Portland.
Steve Buckstein is senior policy analyst and founder at Cascade Policy Institute, Oregon’s free market public policy research organization.
