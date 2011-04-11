Atlas Shrugged movie opens April 15th in two Portland area theaters

by Steve Buckstein

Thanks to great interest in Portland, the Atlas Shrugged movie distributor has now booked the film in two Portland area theaters:

Fox Tower in downtown Portland

Regal Bridgeport in Tigard

Advance ticket sales for both theaters the week of April 15th through April 21st are now available here.

Showtimes: Five times daily at each theater.

[update: April 15th Fox Tower 7:25pm show is sold out]

If you want to follow the Portland debut details on Facebook, go here.

Click “Attending” to show your interest and support for showing the film in Portland.