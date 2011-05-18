Portland School Construction Bond Not Dead Yet

by Bob Clark
(8:00 am May 18, 2011) At this moment, Portland Public Schools Construction Bond and Tax (26-121) is failing by about 1,500 votes. In Multnomah County, the No side leads 50.7% to 49.3%. There are still maybe 17,000 or more ballots to be counted. The trend over the last two counts is very much in favor of the Yes side winning.
Late yesterday, the split had been 52.5% No and 47.5% Yes. But the last count at 3:09 AM this morning brought us to the current tally. The next count release by Multnomah County Elections isn’t until 4 PM, today. All is not lost for the No side. I think the trend in favor of the Yes side will fade in the next count because the trend in the companion school property tax measure (26-122) seems to have flattened out in the last count from the previous count. This companion measure is passing 57.6% to 42.4%.
I believe the remaining ballots might trend below 53% in favor of 26-121, given the companion measure numbers. If so, the Portland Public Schools Construction Bond and Tax will still fail, but only by a few hundred votes or less.
I suspect what has closed the gap is the paid canvassers sent out this past weekend by the Yes side. These canvassers go after a targeted voter segment, rustling their vote and even going so far as to take delivery of their ballot. This should be another lesson to Oregon conservatives and Republicans. The Democrat party utilizes canvassers much more potently than conservatives and Republicans. Concentrating on voter fraud is good, but the Democrat Party really doesn’t need voter fraud (at least not yet) when they command this potent canvasser advantage.
Well, on the good news front, we conservatives definitely are alive in Clackamas County and maybe we’ve a heartbeat in Multnomah County.
Pingback: ccn2785xdnwdc5bwedsj4wsndb()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: mandolin picks()
Pingback: silk dresses()
Pingback: commercial cleaning Auckland()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: papa johns coupons specials()
Pingback: tacfit commando()
Pingback: cam girl worden()
Pingback: where to buy raspberry ketone()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Angeline()
Pingback: dr Medora()
Pingback: paintless dent repair training()
Pingback: eague of legends t-shirt shop()
Pingback: valentines day 2016()
Pingback: avengers porn()
Pingback: free instagram followers no download()
Pingback: at here()
Pingback: click for more info()
Pingback: search engine marketing consultant()
Pingback: tenerife blog()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: my singing monsters trucos()
Pingback: boom beach hacks()
Pingback: Simple Drawing()
Pingback: event planner singapore()
Pingback: 5 gallon siphon kit()
Pingback: dog walker()
Pingback: Microcapmagazine()
Pingback: take home pay calculator()
Pingback: online auction evansville in()
Pingback: white kidney bean extract drug interactions()
Pingback: stuff to do out side()
Pingback: make money from home online()
Pingback: dart boards cheap()
Pingback: https://pinterest.com/cleaningquotes()
Pingback: Tammie()
Pingback: www.rosengard.tv()
Pingback: Oswaldo Galvano()
Pingback: long distance movers()
Pingback: naples cat boarding()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: expert adviser()
Pingback: dog walking naples florida()
Pingback: keepyourhair.cba.pl()
Pingback: cialis trainer()
Pingback: Eulalio Tirado Lizarraga()
Pingback: Best drones for sale()
Pingback: hoer()
Pingback: reviews on psychic source()
Pingback: psychic reading for free()
Pingback: california psychics review()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: http://christiantshirts.co/()
Pingback: how to make money on internet()
Pingback: hackear clash of clans()
Pingback: http://www.myctpaint.com/()
Pingback: blaty drewniane()
Pingback: Best Reviews()
Pingback: try here()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Reviews()
Pingback: http://latest-game-codes.com()
Pingback: crossfit vancouver()
Pingback: shirt and tshirt()
Pingback: Michigan Wolverines()
Pingback: Tenerife Property()
Pingback: oversized recliner()
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/kamagra-gdzie-kupic/()
Pingback: search engine optimisation()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog()
Pingback: Asian Porn()
Pingback: Xbox One()
Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jerseys()
Pingback: 5 In 1 Usb Charger Cable()
Pingback: fast cash loan()
Pingback: Training My Nerdy Sister To Love My Cock()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: office cleaning services()
Pingback: Brown()
Pingback: Best Deals Makeup Brushes Set()
Pingback: Sugar Daddy Miami()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: Free Minecraft Account()
Pingback: gymnastics for guys()
Pingback: click here now()
Pingback: RRB Result 2016()
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes()
Pingback: http://www.bestchristianshirts.com()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: Computer recycling()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: click here()
Pingback: http://beataddiction.com()
Pingback: seo packages for wordpress()
Pingback: memory workshop()
Pingback: filmizle()
Pingback: best viagra online()
Pingback: #bitcoin matrix()
Pingback: sell online()
Pingback: david sammon colorado springs()
Pingback: forgot windows 7 password()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم جدید()
Pingback: how to create video()
Pingback: https://tinyurl.com/penis-enlargement-that-works-o()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Dania Beach()
Pingback: top criminal lawyers toronto()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Hillsboro Beach()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Tamarac()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Lazy Lake()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Cooper City()
Pingback: stockings and dresses()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Memorabilia()
Pingback: boldchat()
Pingback: SEO Service()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: sildenafil bez recepty()
Pingback: Deepthroat()
Pingback: contact us()
Pingback: Submissive()
Pingback: Palettenhubwagen()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: click through the following post()
Pingback: best motorcycle helmet()
Pingback: mortgage broker()
Pingback: electricians()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: DUI lawyer Chandler()
Pingback: aussie world()
Pingback: Viagra sklep()
Pingback: Red Ball()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: دانلود سریال شهرزاد()
Pingback: phentermine 37.5 mg()
Pingback: just click the next web site()
Pingback: 3 week diet review()
Pingback: Retaining Walls Omaha()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: computer repair in New Jersey()
Pingback: sofa cleaning()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: read what he said()
Pingback: Hot Cougar Julia Ann Fucked By Gigantic Black Cock()
Pingback: دانلود آهنگ()
Pingback: گروه صنعتی ماندگار()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: i want to help my parents financially()
Pingback: auto vakanties spanje()
Pingback: ouvir xanaina()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: پنجره دوجداره()
Pingback: The Iranian TV Best series SHahrzad series Film()
Pingback: free web hosting()
Pingback: finacnce()
Pingback: Connect 10 - Fun Math Puzzle()
Pingback: cnc router()
Pingback: خرید سرور مجازی()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم سلام بمبئی()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: UPVC Double Glazed Windows()
Pingback: תריסי קליל()