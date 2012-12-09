Back to Home Page

A Republican fantasy

by In the news Sunday, December 9. 2012

by NW Spotlight

“There is no battle… about how to solve a deficit problem since the state is awash in cash, the fruits of a robust economy… There is a super minority of Democrats who yield very little power. So the only debate is really between conservative Republicans and liberal Republicans.”

A Republican fantasy novel? Nope. North Dakota. For Oregon conservatives looking to take a break from the coming months of cold, dark and rain, it’s no Hawaii. But for Oregon conservatives looking to take a break from the coming months of Democratic domination, it’s paradise!

North Dakota talk show host Scott Hennen wrote yesterday about North Dakota’s “problems”. Problems like “Are tax payers getting enough of their money back?” Stop! You’re killing me!

Then he interviews North Dakota’s Republican Governor Jack Dalrymple, who says “We can cut taxes even further. We can fund our priorities and pay for a lot of new infrastructure investments, and we can still continue to build up some very good reserves to protect us against any kind of a rainy day,” followed by “I mean, to be able to lower taxes, to be able to provide more property tax relief, more income tax relief, help senior citizens with their homestead tax credit. To be able to do all that, and at the same time turn around and make major investments in roads and highways and educational buildings and other things for the future.”

Are you kidding me? A state that has more tax revenue than it knows what to do with because they’ve got a thriving economy?

Wish we had one of them Republican governors and Republican-controlled legislatures…

  • HBguy

    N.Dn has 2012 Oil tax revenue of 3.4 Billion dollars already. And their Sales and Use tax revenue going way up as well. If Oregon Republicans are able to find an ocean of oil here somewhere, I’ll vote for them. I promise. Though don’t know that I’d be a fan of their sales and use tax.

    • valley person

      Yeah, whats with Oregon republicans that they can’t find any oil when North Dakota Republicans were able to do so? Get busy prospecting you guys.

      • Oily Republican

        If we found an ocean of oil in Oregon you lefty idiots would be doing everything you could to keep it in the ground.

        • valley person

          Go find one and then get back to us.

          • guest

            VP, arrogant to the rend

    • Cut Trees

      We have something better than an ocean of oil – trees; a renewable resource which, when properly managed, is a perpetual income source. Oregon had a great economy and vibrant small towns until the spotted owl fraud.

      • HBguy

        So, would a Republican majority in Oregon also impose a sales tax?

  • Bob Clark

    Oregon has a big natural resource underutilized – it’s called the vast Federal forest lands of Oregon. Oregon should demand its sale to private timber companies, or instead (if you really have to) a state timber enterprise agency; We could sell green credits from these forests to our idiot California neighbor to the South and other nut cases feeling guilty about the effects of carbon dioxide. Burn more coal (one cheap fuel) and buy our CO 2 credits so as to keep your guilty feelings away; Heck buy an all electric car powered from coal power, and you actually reduce overall carbon dioxide emissions versus gasoline based autos.

    Better management of forests against fires, more planting of new trees, more sequestering of carbon in the form of lumber, more economic prosperity especially for the impoverished rural economics of Oregon.

    A non-PC feasibility blocked by the loons of green.

  • I think the real answer to our problem is not cutting taxes at all or raising them but start cutting regulations that just kill business.

  • havetoask

    This is utopia alright and the Gov’t there is doing the right thing. Other than timber cutting; ports for shipping coal; natural gas pipelines and an enhanced fishing industry what else could we use to mimic ND oil?

  • voterid

    North Dakota also has lots of job openings. So anyone who really wants to work it’s time to pick up and go get a job.

