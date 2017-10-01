Back to Home Page

Exec-Club: Currier GOP Chair, Ludwick OFIR & McIntire Tribute

by In the news Sunday, October 1. 2017


Oregon Executive Club Speaker Series
Wed. Oct 4 at 7:00pm
Portland Airport Shilo Inn,
11707 NE Airport Way
–Event is free, $20 dinner option offered at event

We are staring the evening with tributes to the late Don McInitre, co-founder of The Taxpayer Association of Oregon, 30 year overseer of the Executive Club and author of the landmark Measure 5 (1990) which cut property taxes and helped launch Oregon’s tax revolt.    This month is the 5th year anniversary of his passing.    In addition to the tribute we will also be having topical speakers; State GOP Chair Bill Currier to share an update on Congress and Jim Ludwick of Oregonians for Immigration Reform will be sharing the latest on Sanctuary Cities and DACA.

 

