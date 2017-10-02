Health Care Tax Repeal Petition Deadline! Return ASAP

by In the news



By Taxpayer Association of Oregon

The deadline for the referendum petition to repeal the $330 million dollar tax on people’s health insurance and on hospitals is this week. Today is the last day to get them into the mail (priority) to the campaign or drop off at 29030 SW Town Center Loop E, Suite 202 #514, Wilsonville, OR 97070 (drop off is safer).

The Stop Health Care Taxes campaign has been meeting their goals but every signature counts as too often these petition drives drives are decided by a few hundred signatures or less. Don’t let important petition sheets hang around, please get them in the mail today.