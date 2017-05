Study: Republican states give more to charity

by In the news

Republicans give more of their own money to charity – Dems give more of other people’s money

by NW Spotlight

Politico reported yesterday that a study by the Chronicle of Philanthropy found that “The eight states with residents who gave the highest share of their income to charity supported Sen. John McCain in 2008, while the seven states with the least generous residents went for President Barack Obama.”

The study’s authors noted “The reasons for the discrepancies among states, cities, neighborhoods are rooted in part in each area’s political philosophy about the role of government versus charity,” and also that “religion has a big influence on giving patterns.”