Beware: Soda tax, Gas tax, Beer tax, Tire tax, Late tax, Privilege Tax

By Taxpayer Association of Oregon
The first releasing of bills in the 2013 Legislature reveals a flood of tax increases. Here is the Taxpayer Association of Oregon tax watch list part 1.
— Alcohol Taxes (HB 2515, SB 118)
— Property Taxes (HJR 7, HJR 8, HJR 13,SJR 11, SB 313)
— Soda Tax (HB 2331)
— Expands Privilege Tax (HB 2455)
— Tobacco Taxes – (HB 2481, HB 2514, SB 119, HB 2228, HB 2275)
— Gas Taxes (HB 2276)
— Studded Tire Tax (HB 2397)
— Home Recording Fee Increase (HB 2417)
— Car Mileage Tax (HB 2453)
— Late filing Fee Increase (SB 252)
— Extends Emergency communications tax – (HB 2035)
— Established payroll tax for self-employed tax (HB 2126)
— Backdoor Business tax Increase? (SB 305, HB 2456, and HB 2491)
Follow these taxes as they happen on our 24 hour daily news website OregonWatchdog.com
Did we miss one? Send it to us at [email protected]
Note — Not every bill here may be a tax increase and/or mixed with tax reductions, more to be known as hearings and fiscal impact statements are released.
Pingback: peter - dining chairs()
Pingback: click for source()
Pingback: maroc site web création prix()
Pingback: site web prix maroc()
Pingback: créateur des sites web au maroc()
Pingback: creationsite.ma Agence Web Maroc()
Pingback: creationsite.ma()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger()
Pingback: dentiste centre ville tanger maroc()
Pingback: centre dentaire dental wave tanger()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger maroc()
Pingback: dentiste tanger()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire maroc()
Pingback: clinique dental wave()
Pingback: concept de dentisterie mini invasive()
Pingback: traitement conservateur dents()
Pingback: dentalwave.ma()
Pingback: clinique dentaire maroc()
Pingback: tanger dentiste()
Pingback: blanchiment dents()
Pingback: specialiste implant()
Pingback: notre philosophie de travail est basee sur un concept de traitements qui s'appuient sur les dernières avancées scientifiques()
Pingback: Notre philosophie de travail est basée sur un concept de traitements qui s’appuient sur les dernières avancées scientifiques()
Pingback: cabinet dentaire tanger()
Pingback: La tendance actuelle, est d’être le plus conservateur possible quant aux soins dentaires()
Pingback: dentiste maroc()
Pingback: dentiste maroc()
Pingback: Référencement site internet maroc()
Pingback: 2000 Real Human Facebook Likes for $1()
Pingback: xcmwnv54ec8tnv5cev5jfdcnv5()
Pingback: xmct5895ct4jt3d4yxtjgwj45tc3j()
Pingback: 3cm9wy7vf5kcwxjc3ytxk0crtsxergsd()
Pingback: xxxxw9yemrfe5xyt78wmfermwsd()
Pingback: x4cwym845tx4f8w4fw84rffw485fedw()
Pingback: melbourne()
Pingback: webcam porno()
Pingback: Pet Mover()
Pingback: banheiras()
Pingback: More Bonuses()
Pingback: Leaflet()
Pingback: minneapolis seo services()
Pingback: Kinder()
Pingback: long distance medical transportation()
Pingback: Website()
Pingback: est restaurant manchester()
Pingback: news()
Pingback: kit tattoo()
Pingback: Schluesseldienst Berlin()
Pingback: fifthavenue()
Pingback: anekahanduk.com()
Pingback: Tattoo supply()
Pingback: Top Hip Hop Music()
Pingback: my singing monsters cheat()
Pingback: Drawing For Kids()
Pingback: antispam e.v.()
Pingback: Reminisce()
Pingback: poster printing()
Pingback: clean dog kennels()
Pingback: Shala Hertz()
Pingback: Quickbooks support number()
Pingback: retaining wall()
Pingback: sell my house los angeles()
Pingback: Banheira Hidro()
Pingback: Entertainment()
Pingback: free porn()
Pingback: Agen judi Casino 338a Online()
Pingback: Build your own Vape()
Pingback: car organizer bag()
Pingback: online invoice()
Pingback: web design houston()
Pingback: electro house 2016()
Pingback: BUY AUTO INSURANCE ONLINE()
Pingback: Email advertising()
Pingback: Lee()
Pingback: homes for sale fort lauderdale()
Pingback: lawn care tulsa()
Pingback: ollas rena ware()
Pingback: sticky notes brainstorm()
Pingback: arachnid dart boards used sd()
Pingback: serviporno()
Pingback: hcg injections()
Pingback: DETALLES DE BODA()
Pingback: SalesEnvy Review()
Pingback: Godaddy Coupons()
Pingback: storm damage repair()
Pingback: Chocolate()
Pingback: best automated trading software()
Pingback: Shea()
Pingback: Thai Porn()
Pingback: Compagnie de menage Boucherville()
Pingback: top flight moving help()
Pingback: Unstoppable Motivation()
Pingback: Compatible Cartridge Brother LC-103 XL Cyan()
Pingback: hack howrse()
Pingback: The Top 5 Most Asked Questions About most expensive jewelry()
Pingback: colors light bulb()
Pingback: Gun Store()
Pingback: Desi Photographer()
Pingback: chwilï¿½wki online()
Pingback: Teleteria()
Pingback: scrubbing()
Pingback: Startups Events()
Pingback: proposal()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Singorama 2.0()
Pingback: just click the next website page()
Pingback: pet sitter naples fl()
Pingback: john persons()
Pingback: amazing stained concrete floors Austin Texas()
Pingback: how to start a blog and make()
Pingback: cat sitter()
Pingback: Kesha()
Pingback: raspberry ketone drops()
Pingback: Airport Trasnfer Paris to CDG()
Pingback: torture devices()
Pingback: voice lessons sing your style()
Pingback: fußreflexzonenmassage regensburg()
Pingback: Nicholas Sparks love quotes()
Pingback: best affiliate programs()
Pingback: mexican jokes()
Pingback: Bowcutt Dental()
Pingback: New home communities austin()
Pingback: fat loss pills that actually work()
Pingback: penis vergrößern()
Pingback: bepure()
Pingback: clash royale gems generator()
Pingback: forex trading south Africa()
Pingback: Obsession Phrases Review()
Pingback: hyip forum()
Pingback: Cash Flow()
Pingback: dog walker naples florida()
Pingback: 3 week diet system reviews()
Pingback: YouTube()
Pingback: Carli()
Pingback: male pattern baldness in Singapore()
Pingback: homone therapy pregnancy()
Pingback: adidas()
Pingback: permanent makeup austin()
Pingback: pet care()
Pingback: edarling()
Pingback: NBA Online Stream()
Pingback: manson()
Pingback: grants to study in south africa()
Pingback: Gambling Offers()
Pingback: Homepage()
Pingback: la viagra()
Pingback: brazzers free access()
Pingback: awangga souvenir()
Pingback: ems clothing()
Pingback: Wbearings.com()
Pingback: plumbers portland or()
Pingback: LeBron James Jersey()
Pingback: do you agree()
Pingback: water damage Austin TX()
Pingback: vipprinting()
Pingback: clash royale()
Pingback: foundation repair Austin()
Pingback: Kaye()
Pingback: ingenieur conseil marrakech()
Pingback: ingenier conseil marrakec maroc()
Pingback: fl home insurance quotes()
Pingback: bureau etude maroc()
Pingback: mca scam reviews()
Pingback: Cycling Jerseys for men()
Pingback: weight loss()
Pingback: casillero en usa()
Pingback: Socialr()
Pingback: medical billing schools()
Pingback: drjaydani()
Pingback: Email Marketing in USA()
Pingback: elewacje()
Pingback: woman and minority owned small business()
Pingback: podlogi dlh()
Pingback: cedr dlh()
Pingback: glass keepsake magnetic locket()
Pingback: Piece Of Heaven()
Pingback: Vietnam movies()
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer()
Pingback: nursery rhymes()
Pingback: Thai Street Food Street Food in Thailand()
Pingback: surprise eggs()
Pingback: finger family()
Pingback: karen()
Pingback: large recliner()
Pingback: Dedicated Server Hosting()
Pingback: how to get rid of cellulite()
Pingback: Detroit Sports Apparel()
Pingback: roofing contractor()
Pingback: escaperooms()
Pingback: pitot static systems()
Pingback: five little monkeys jumping on the bed()
Pingback: 健麗去眼袋()
Pingback: http://jonautoparts.com/motorcycle-double-flash-hazard-lights-switch-button-p-7423.html()
Pingback: earn while you are sleeping()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: WaterJet Mosaics()
Pingback: Bianco Carrara()
Pingback: http://www.aptekakamagra.pl/blog/viagra-opinie-lekarzy/()
Pingback: 3Doom trailer()
Pingback: mobdro download()
Pingback: Online Reviews()
Pingback: porno()
Pingback: Air Force()
Pingback: Austin copier sales()
Pingback: Gay Lesbian Porn()
Pingback: Shemale Porn()
Pingback: Pornstar XXX Videos()
Pingback: Detroit Lions Apparel()
Pingback: Detroit Tigers Sports Memorabilia()
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings Store()
Pingback: water damage Bee Cave()
Pingback: access control Austin()
Pingback: brazzers porn videos()
Pingback: städfirma lund()
Pingback: superman finger family()
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi()
Pingback: computer on module()
Pingback: airport taxi service boston()
Pingback: Kimmy Granger Likes It Rough()
Pingback: little india denver()
Pingback: Rash Guard For Men()
Pingback: coloring book()
Pingback: water damage Austin()
Pingback: Laieski Obama()
Pingback: Cogniflex()
Pingback: http://betterledgerbookkeeping.com/()
Pingback: manifestation miracle book()
Pingback: CFD()
Pingback: http://www.mypsychicadvice.com/()
Pingback: video China()
Pingback: Sad whatsapp status()
Pingback: gameplay walkthrough()
Pingback: rust resistant shower curtain rings()
Pingback: acheter des likes()
Pingback: stained concrete floors Austin()
Pingback: car stereo()
Pingback: dog groomers Austin TX()
Pingback: casinospel casino bonusar casinopånätet()
Pingback: owner financed property()
Pingback: technology review()
Pingback: islamic finance phd()
Pingback: sex toy for men()
Pingback: Chance The Rapper Type Beat()
Pingback: T.I. Type Beat 2016()
Pingback: Neuromodulation Device()
Pingback: saffron threads()
Pingback: 健麗()
Pingback: Legacy Food Storage()
Pingback: crgems()
Pingback: esthetician schools in tampa fl()
Pingback: low cost seo packages()
Pingback: Look At This()
Pingback: youtube()
Pingback: lunch talks Singapore()
Pingback: dhgate-china.com 0()
Pingback: orlando photography()
Pingback: franz black()
Pingback: surrogate mothers()
Pingback: toronto mortgage()
Pingback: Omega 8006 Review()
Pingback: free plagiarism checker()
Pingback: filmizle()
Pingback: payday loans()
Pingback: wedding cake recipes()
Pingback: ATT Yahoo Login()
Pingback: pokecoins hack()
Pingback: poker niche()
Pingback: situs poker()
Pingback: escort bayan()
Pingback: agen bola online()
Pingback: qiu qiu online()
Pingback: Forest Woods()
Pingback: business finance()
Pingback: international plaza tampa stores()
Pingback: amazon seller()
Pingback: kepsar()
Pingback: buy rapidgator.net premium account()
Pingback: Mckenzie()
Pingback: forgot windows 7 password()
Pingback: photo video maker with music app()
Pingback: ways to make money from home()
Pingback: Ebay Sneakers()
Pingback: detroit sports memorabilia()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Deerfield Beach()
Pingback: Download HAT-050 Certification Dumps()
Pingback: Facial Spa Services Weston()
Pingback: Acne Facial Treatments Dania Beach()
Pingback: https://stairscloud.com/his-secret-obsession-review/()
Pingback: women footwear()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: Double Penetrating Dildo()
Pingback: rent a dome()
Pingback: wholesale mobile online b2b bulk bazar()
Pingback: a fantastic read()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Kamagra()
Pingback: Viagra cena()
Pingback: blog website()
Pingback: Cum()
Pingback: دانلود()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: wow gold()
Pingback: swtor credits()
Pingback: tactical flashlight()
Pingback: michael nguyen()
Pingback: cum()
Pingback: lesbian milf porn()
Pingback: cool motorcycle helmets()
Pingback: Electrostatic air cleaners()
Pingback: auto body shop near me()
Pingback: maco 23 plus rar()
Pingback: Excel to vcf converter()
Pingback: children's museum()
Pingback: دانلود فیلم()
Pingback: flat earth video()
Pingback: bitch()
Pingback: دانلود سریال()
Pingback: use coconut oil for beard()
Pingback: subscription box()
Pingback: Kamagra cena()
Pingback: Dog Collar()
Pingback: affiliate marketing()
Pingback: Foro Atletico Madrid()
Pingback: Custom home builders()
Pingback: qq poker online()
Pingback: potencja()
Pingback: agen deposit 25 ribu()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: zenphorol review()
Pingback: Viagra()
Pingback: Cheap Phentermine Online()
Pingback: Fishing Charter Listings()
Pingback: lose weight fast()
Pingback: Hovenier()
Pingback: green carpet cleaning()
Pingback: datingvideo()
Pingback: Tenerife Forum Facebook()
Pingback: como entrar no facebook agora()
Pingback: motuandpatlugames()
Pingback: persönliche geschenke()
Pingback: Hot Cougar Julia Ann Fucked By Gigantic Black Cock()
Pingback: Read Full Article()